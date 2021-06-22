Tamil Nadu Youth Makes it to Indian Book of Records for Having the Longest Tongue

K Praveen, a resident of Thiruthangal in Viruthunagar district has been certified as having a 10.8 cm-long tongue from the tip to rear part when extended, while an average length of a male tongue is estimated to grow about 8.5 cms-long. The 20-year-old BE robotics student has made it into the Indian Book of Records for having the longest tongue in India and drawing realistic pictures of personalities out of his tongue and writing Tamil alphabets as well. Praveen is also training himself to make it into the Guinness Book of Records. Praveen also has a pretty unique way of painting using his tongue. He puts up a tiny piece of glove to cover one half of his tongue and then begins writing Tamil letters in a chart.

Similarly he has also painted portraits of many leaders, including the Late President of India, Abdul Kalam. He paints it beautifully and exhibits his extraordinary skills such as writing Tamil letters with his tongue, touching his nose multiple times with tongue, touching the elbows with tongue and so on.

Most average male tongue grows upto 8.5 cms and for females, it is 7.9 cms-long. Currently, The Guinness World Record for the longest tongue in the world is 10.1 cms. Yet Praveen’s tongue is 10.8 cms-long and he has been doing various feats like drawing and writing with his tongue. According to the India Book of Records, Praveen has the longest tongue of 10.8 cms in India, touching his nose 110 times on average in a minute, as well as touching his elbow for 142 times on average in a minute and writing all the 247 letters in Tamil language in 1 hour 22 minutes and 26 seconds. He holds the title of Grand Master of the Asia Book of Records for touching his nose 219 times in a minute, breaking his own record.

Speaking to News 18 Tamil Nadu, Praveen said, “Even though my achievements have been recorded in India, yet I seek to take my talent worldwide. This would only be possible if the Tamil Nadu government provides me the aid, since I couldn’t exhibit my achievements globally owing to lack of financial assistance. In the days to come, I’m aiming to write all the 1330 Thirukkural for the Guinness Book of World Records due to my fascination ​towards the Tamil language."

RELATED NEWS 12-year-old Chandigarh Girl Dances Her Way to Record Books by Doing Bhangra on Skates

“I’m also practicing hard to touch my eyelids with my tongue. I would definitely make it into the Guinness Book of World Records and add pride to Tamil Nadu," he added.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here