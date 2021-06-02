A Tamil Nadu Youth's Fight Against Covid-19: Gifts to Villagers Who Get Vaccinated

There has been a lot of reluctance when it came to taking the coronavirus vaccine in many parts of India, most of them due to lack of awareness and understanding of the virus. A similar such scenario was with the villagers of Ulundurpet in Kallakurichi district in Tamil Nadu where the residents were skeptical of taking the coronavirus vaccine. Sensing the lack of awareness and reluctance among the people of his village, R Thambidurai, a social activist hailing from Ulundurpet itself, has now stepped up to raise awareness among his villagers to know the importance of the Covid jab. An idea came to Thambidurai and he decided to start a free-gift scheme for all the people who get vaccine shots in his village of M Kunnathur.

Thambidurai said he spent the money on the gifts from his own pocket. Amid the surge of Covid-19 second wave, a vaccination drive was flagged off on Sunday near the village but it didn’t gain momentum initially because of primarily lack of awareness in people. Without adequate guidance, villagers showed no interest on getting vaccinated. It was then that Thambidurai, a studio photographer and activist from the village, decided to reward his villagers who take the jab. Following this, he started giving away gift items such as utensils to those who were getting vaccinated, which led to more and more people approaching the camp to get jabbed. Eventually, a large number of villagers eagerly came up to get their vaccine shots and received gift items from the social activist. And thus on the second day, an overwhelming number of 94 people got vaccinated.

Many frontline workers including doctors and volunteer groups lauded the efforts of Thambidurai as he have been working relentlessly amid Covid-19 Pandemic.

Across the country, several youth organisations have taken up the mantle to spread awareness among those residing in remote areas in the rural parts of the states and helped them get onboard with vaccination. Recently in Punjab as well, Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh announced the setting up of Rural Corona Volunteers (RCVs) in villages and municipal wards to involve youth in creating awareness in the fight to battle Covid-19.

