Tamil Nadu YouTuber Faces Outrage After Young Fans Crowd Roads, Copy Bike Stunts

TTF Vasan, 22, YouTuber and popular biker from Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore, is now under the radar of Tamil Nadu cops for his recent social media post. Vasan has millions of subscribers on YouTube. The young YouTuber recently celebrated his birthday in Coimbatore city, and local traffic was impacted because of the youngsters who gathered there to see him. He has a huge young fan base and has ridden his pricey bikes to numerous locations, including Nepal and Ladakh, often also getting roasted for his excursions. The birthday gathering was attended by a raucous crowd, giving it the appearance of a festival. The general public initially even thought that some celebrated actor was causing the hullabaloo.

Reportedly, fireworks were also set off by Vasan’s fans, causing panic to the public. In a similar vein, Vasan had earlier disclosed on Facebook that he had been to a renowned sporting goods store in Chennai. Subsequently, numerous admirers gathered there to see him. A video of him riding a bike at 243 km per hour once went viral on social media, causing young people to try and emulate him. The lives of teenagers and others on the road are in danger, people have alleged.

Despite Vasan’s warnings in numerous interviews that no one else should undertake these activities and that everyone should wear safety equipment before riding vehicles, the backlash against him persists. “We have witnessed fatal road accidents and cases where people were seriously injured after being struck by roadside dogs or barricades. We are unable to foresee the danger’s form, and TTF is providing a poor example,” activists said.

Vasan has been making headlines on social media for the past few days. On June 5, on his YouTube page, Vasan posted a video, in which he expressed concern about the recent spate of unfavourable remarks about him. He said that he never provoked anyone to ride their bikes fast or perform any acrobatics, and that all of the stunts he performed took place in uncrowded locations. But in recent days, he claimed that while a section of people had spoken on him favourably, some people on social media had distorted his image. Vasan claimed that he would apologise if he ever pushed someone to perform dangerous acts or drive recklessly on the roads.

He urged his followers to wear helmets while riding bikes and to perform stunts in private spaces only. According to Vasan, he rode the bike at a speed of 243 km per hour only to test the bike’s limits and not to provoke his fans and other youngsters. Eventually, he clarified that the reckless driving was done on Yamuna highway in North India, not Tamil Nadu.

Netizens are demanding the arrest of the Vasan, alleging that he is misleading the young generation. According to cops, neither a complaint has been lodged against Vasan in police stations, nor have there been any online complaints filed so far. Rather, netizens have been tagging Chief Minister MK Stalin, Director General of Police Sylendra Babu and Greater Chennai Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal on Twitter to take action against Vasan.

