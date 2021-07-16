Tamil Nadu's First 'Free-of-cost' Shelter Home Aims to Empower the Trans Community

As basic as they are, proper shelter and a support system are something that are extremely difficulty to come by for members of the trans community. But often good samaritans have gone out of their way to volunteer help to them. One such free-of-cost shelter for transgender people is in Chennai’s Kolathur area which provides food and shelter to accommodate trans persons in need.

Jeeva, Founder and Director of the Transgender Rights Association said the shelter is the first of its kind in Tamil Nadu to be set up by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, a provision confirmed by the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019. The place would serve both transmen and transwomen who are abandoned by their family members and struggle to find a place to live to help them to get a diversion from getting involved in sex work and begging at places.

“While awareness about transwomen is somewhat prevalent, not a lot of people know about transmen. Transwomen are treated as men for their assigned gender and there is a culture of non-acceptance for them. There’s no way to find a job back home. That’s why so many people come to Chennai," transman Gautham shares with The New Indian Express. He had come to the city all the way from Tenkasi to acquire the Transgender Identity card, with which he can get the Government’s Corona aid of Rs 2,000 a month, TNIE reported.

However, this place doesn’t stop with providing just food and shelter. To empower them, the organization takes further steps to excel with several training courses like beauty courses, tailoring courses, jewelry making, jut bags making classes and several other handicrafts. Once they are trained, they are placed in concerned jobs where they can apply their skills.

This is the first ‘free of cost’ shelter home for the transgender community in Tamil Nadu. “Everything is made available here. Even the family that doesn’t come up to lift us up, this place has turned into one", said transpersons in the shelter home. Meanwhile, this shelter is undoubtedly a home to provide second beginnings for the transgender community. And not least, the Founder and Director of TRA hopes to make more such centers across the state. ​

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here