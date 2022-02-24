Tamil Poet Gifts Poem, Literature Books as 'Dowry' on Daughter's Wedding

It was the daughter’s wedding ceremony of ‘Tamilini Pulanam’ admin, a WhatsApp group based in Tamil Nadu. The poet Thangam Murthy, who is the admin of the ‘Tamilini Pulanam’ group, arranged his daughter’s wedding ceremony in Pudukkottai on February 20. Interestingly, nine cows were traditionally decorated with accordions, stacked with poetry and literature books of famous Tamil poets lined up in a row, all in a traditional manner. The idea of felicitating the poets’ works by Tamil enthusiasts group has taken the people by surprise.

A WhatsApp group named ‘Tamilini Pulanam’ has been created to bring the excellence of the Tamil language to the next generation. This WhatsApp group consists of many Tamil enthusiasts from various fields including professionals like doctors, teachers, police, actors among others. Accordingly, this wedding was held in a private hall in Pudukkottai.

Meanwhile, on behalf of the ‘Tamilini Pulanam,’ the members of the group decided to give away dowry in a traditional way for the bride and groom. Tamil Literature and Poetry Books were stacked and the nine bullock carts had been kept ready to march towards the wedding hall from Thangam Murthy’s home. Earlier, members of the ‘Tamilini Pulanam’ group, including doctors and teachers, carried poetry books of all-time popular Tamil poets- Avvaiyar, Thiruvalluvar, Kambar, Bharathiyar, Kannadhasan, Ilango adigal, Bharathidasan, Pattukkottai Kalyanasundaram and Vaali.

Eventually, the members carried poems and literature books along with ‘Mukkani’ (Mangoes, Jackfruits and bananas) in their hands, accompanied by traditional Tamil musical instruments such as ‘Urumi’. The members made blissful dance on the road and traditionally presented the ‘intellectual’ dowry to the Newly-wed couple. Subsequently, film actor Ravi Maria also took part in the procession and the scene amazed the people of the area.

The passers-by and those in the wedding hall were amazed by the ‘Tamilini Pulanam’ members’ dance on the Pudukkottai main road, coming in bullock carts in the traditional manner and presenting a variety of Tamil books and accessories to the Newly-wed ‘Tamil’ couple.

