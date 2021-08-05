'Tandoori to Shahi', Comedian's Hilarious Rant on Desi Sushi Dishes is Viral

Comedian Gaurav Kapoor took to Instagram on Monday to rant about some horrors that sushi lovers in India might face once the Japanese dish reaches Delhi’s Vikaspuri area. The video, where Gaurav talks about the various experiments that sushi might go through, has since then gone viral on social media. Sharing the video on Instagram, Gaurav wrote in the caption, “Sushi Menu in West Delhi. Tandoori Sushi. Malai Sushi. Kurkure Suchi. Shahi Sushi. Chat Masala Sushi."

In his video, Gaurav says, “Maine ek naya chalan dekh liya hai market ke andar. Logon ko Sushi pasand aani shuru ho gayi hai. Toh duniya mein jitney bhi Sushi ke stakeholders hai, unse haath jod ke request hai ki, tumhare Sushi ko Vikaspuri aane se rok lena (I have seen this new trend that people are now developing a liking towards Sushi. I request all stakeholders of Sushi to prevent the dish from being sold in Vikaspuri)."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gaurav Kapoor (@gauravkpoor)

Throughout the video, Gaurav pointed out how sushi might be converted into various dishes that you may see in the future on the menus of local restaurants. He compares the situation with how momo has been localised by putting it into tandoors.

He says, “Ek baar Sushi Vikaspuri pohach gayi, ek banda hai jo usme seekh daalke tandoor mein daal dega. Aur phir khaao Tandoori Sushi zindagi bhar. Phir banegi Gravy Sushi. Japanio, abhi waqt hai, rok lo (Once Sushi stalls are set up in Vikaspuri, people will experiment with them and make new dishes such as Tandoori Sushi, Gravy Sushi. People of Japan, please stop this from happening."

As the video went viral, users filled the comments with hilarious reactions and similar concerns. While one user commented, ““Sushi pakode, sushi with pita and hummus, veg sushi, chilli Schezwan sushi, sushi methi matar malai, sushi manchurian bhi,” another commented, “Chaap sushi. I’m sure there will be nutella sushi too one day."

