'Tanhaji' Actor Ajay Devgn Hanging Out With MS Dhoni Gave Fans All Kinds of Feels

'Cricket and Films... the uniting religion of our country,' Ajay Devgn wrote in his tweet.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 10, 2020, 11:26 AM IST
'Tanhaji' Actor Ajay Devgn Hanging Out With MS Dhoni Gave Fans All Kinds of Feels
Image credits: Ajay Devgn / Twitter.

Ajay Devgn, whose upcoming film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is all set to release on Friday, met the former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Thursday.

The actor took to the microblogging site Twitter to share a glimpse from the meeting.

The image was posted with a caption and it read, “Cricket and Films... the uniting religion of our country.”

Soon after sharing the image, it garnered over 80,000 likes and was retweeted over 7,000 times.

Netizens soon started pouring in comments, with one coming from Ajay’s Dilwale co-star Suniel Shetty.

A user uploaded a collage of the two and wrote, “Two legends who know how to be balanced.”

Another user wrote, “Two favourites in a single pic❤️ singham n Mahi”

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior also features Kajol and Saif Ali Khan. It is based on the life of Maratha warrior Tanaji Malusare, who was a Subedar in the army of Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. It has been directed by Om Raut.

Saif Ali Khan has portrayed the negative role of Rajput Mughal fort keeper Udaybhan Singh in the movie.

Ajay and Kajol have come together in reel life after a decade.

