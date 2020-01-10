'Tanhaji' Actor Ajay Devgn Hanging Out With MS Dhoni Gave Fans All Kinds of Feels

Ajay Devgn, whose upcoming film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is all set to release on Friday, met the former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Thursday.

The actor took to the microblogging site Twitter to share a glimpse from the meeting.

The image was posted with a caption and it read, “Cricket and Films... the uniting religion of our country.”

Cricket and Films ... the uniting religion of our country @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/yMlEBKZk63 — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) January 9, 2020

Soon after sharing the image, it garnered over 80,000 likes and was retweeted over 7,000 times.

Netizens soon started pouring in comments, with one coming from Ajay’s Dilwale co-star Suniel Shetty.

The very best for the film @ajaydevgn AJ ... know your gona kill it . — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) January 9, 2020

A user uploaded a collage of the two and wrote, “Two legends who know how to be balanced.”

Two legends who know how to be balanced pic.twitter.com/Wzl82gKPTF — Santanu (@santanuzn) January 9, 2020

Another user wrote, “Two favourites in a single pic❤️ singham n Mahi”

Two favourites in a single pic❤️ singham n Mahi — phalguni k (@pk_phalu99) January 9, 2020

Believe it or not, Ajay ka jo look tha 90s me wo Mahendra Singh Dhoni jaisa tha.. pic.twitter.com/HwsZ3afnWS — Vikash Ojha (@vikashkojha) January 9, 2020

These two men are opposites: Dhoni converts ones into twos and Ajay converts two vehicles into one. pic.twitter.com/1tthC2m6E1 — Sagar (@sagarcasm) January 9, 2020

2 legends in one frame — ATHEISTπARMAAN (@Armaan_AD) January 9, 2020

We indian know only two religion ..... cricket and cinema that's allHuge respect for Ajay sir — Vishal (@Vishal_dvgn) January 9, 2020

Apna din ban gya aaj ka ! Love you both ❤ — #TANHAJI STORM TOMORROW (@Adi_the_Devil) January 9, 2020

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior also features Kajol and Saif Ali Khan. It is based on the life of Maratha warrior Tanaji Malusare, who was a Subedar in the army of Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. It has been directed by Om Raut.

Saif Ali Khan has portrayed the negative role of Rajput Mughal fort keeper Udaybhan Singh in the movie.

Ajay and Kajol have come together in reel life after a decade.

