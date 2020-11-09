News18 Logo

buzz

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On

Associate Partner

  • Hyundai
  • Dabur
News18»Buzz
3-MIN READ

Tanishq Comes Under Fire Again, Outrage on Twitter Over Ad Advocating Cracker Ban

Tanishq ad facing backlash on twitter again.

Tanishq ad facing backlash on twitter again.

Several Twitter users criticised the commercial and accused it of trying to 'preach' how to celebrate Diwali. Several of them accused the brand of trying to polarise its consumers based on religious lines.

auther-image

Buzz Staff

A Tanishq commercial has yet again come under fire. A month after the jewellery brand faced severe outrage on Twitter by a section of netizens over a commercial that advocated inter-faith marriages, the jewellery brand that launched its current festive season's collection 'Ekatvam is facing backlash once more after it launched another commercial that advocated a ban on firecrackers.

The commercial that features actresses Neena Gupta, Sayani Gupta, Alaya F and Nimrat Kaur shows the four women sitting and talking during Diwali. The women, while speaking of their plans for the festival, advocate a ban on firecrackers and talk about making this festive season all about being close to family and spending time with them.

Several Twitter users criticised the commercial and accused it of trying to 'preach' how to celebrate Diwali. Several of them accused the brand of trying to polarise its consumers based on religious lines. Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri came down heavily on the commercial and accused the advertisement of trying to "kill tradition".

READ: Why Hate for Tanishq? These Tweets are Testimony of Loving Families in Inter-faith Marriages

READ: Mob Barges into Tanishq's Gujarat Outlet amid Row Over Ad Showing Hindu-Muslim Marriage

Another tweet used the message of Diwali by British PM Boris Johnson to call out Tanishq for the commercial.

However, a significant section of Twitter users also backed the commercial and said how the mindless hating needs to stop as the brand only aims to share an idea of oneness and unity and the call for cracker ban is only out of concern for the environment, something even the government have also been advising people to do.

READ: Tanishq's Ad Showing Hindu-Muslim Couple Didn't End in 'Boycott'. It Threatened Employees' Lives

READ: Twitter is Upset with Ratan Tata's Silence after Tanishq Pulled Hindu-Muslim Couple Ad

Tanishq had faced outrage at a much larger scale a month ago after an advertisement from the same collection showed an inter-faith couple. It had stirred a storm on social media, so much that the commercial was pulled down. The backlash had intensified to threatening the lives of its employees. A store in Gujarat's Gandhidham was coerced into tendering an apology.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...