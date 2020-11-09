Tanishq Comes Under Fire Again, Outrage on Twitter Over Ad Advocating Cracker Ban

A Tanishq commercial has yet again come under fire. A month after the jewellery brand faced severe outrage on Twitter by a section of netizens over a commercial that advocated inter-faith marriages, the jewellery brand that launched its current festive season's collection 'Ekatvam is facing backlash once more after it launched another commercial that advocated a ban on firecrackers.

The commercial that features actresses Neena Gupta, Sayani Gupta, Alaya F and Nimrat Kaur shows the four women sitting and talking during Diwali. The women, while speaking of their plans for the festival, advocate a ban on firecrackers and talk about making this festive season all about being close to family and spending time with them.

Several Twitter users criticised the commercial and accused it of trying to 'preach' how to celebrate Diwali. Several of them accused the brand of trying to polarise its consumers based on religious lines. Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri came down heavily on the commercial and accused the advertisement of trying to "kill tradition".

This Diwali, let’s kill tradition, Hindu culture and promote consumerism.Because photoshopped secular models with fake smiles and VFX bodies loaded with regressive Gold jewellery will lead us to Ekatvam - the Vedic philosophy of Oneness. https://t.co/R0O3wfSHIO — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) November 8, 2020

#Cadbury advts spread love happiness and positive festive messages, while #tanishq advts spread propaganda usinh festival as a tool . Difference . — aeiou (@obnoxiousubtle) November 9, 2020

Another tweet used the message of Diwali by British PM Boris Johnson to call out Tanishq for the commercial.

Chalo somebody believes that Diwali is the victory of Good over Evil and not about so called Unity. #tanishq #Ekatvam https://t.co/70MxLdsjyP — Sharang Pathak (@sharang_pathak) November 9, 2020

#boycotttanishq #tanishq The unnecessary advice that you keep giving in your ad’s, plz keep it to yourself — Akhila (@09_akhila) November 9, 2020

It's not about hurting Hindu sentiments anymore.It's a deliberate polarization of customers to ensure business and loyalty from the ones who'll buy from Tanishq just because there are some who'll boycott it. #tanishq #Deepawali #FirecrackersBan https://t.co/dUUbVriQ7p — Jay Mehta 🇮🇳🇨🇦 (@mehta_world) November 8, 2020

However, a significant section of Twitter users also backed the commercial and said how the mindless hating needs to stop as the brand only aims to share an idea of oneness and unity and the call for cracker ban is only out of concern for the environment, something even the government have also been advising people to do.

Whts wrong in #tanishq ad?? I loved it. Why people have to see negativity and hatred in everything these days — Bharti (@Bharti0215) November 9, 2020

And hence we should try to not burn any fire crackers, now @TanishqJewelry is trying to just trying to incorporate that social message in their ads. People are just hating something for the sake of hating and trying to find any religious angle possible.#tanishq — Shrey (@ShreyMakwana1) November 9, 2020

There is something wrong with a section of people in India.All #tanishq care about is indian people and diversity. By telling not to burn firecrackers, its only aim is prevent air pollution but no people will bring everything to religion. — Shravani Jena श्रावणी जेना ଶ୍ରାବଣୀ ଜେନା (@shravanijenaa) November 9, 2020

Tanishq had faced outrage at a much larger scale a month ago after an advertisement from the same collection showed an inter-faith couple. It had stirred a storm on social media, so much that the commercial was pulled down. The backlash had intensified to threatening the lives of its employees. A store in Gujarat's Gandhidham was coerced into tendering an apology.