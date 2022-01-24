Taslima Nasreen Says Surrogacy Gives 'Readymade Babies,' Gets Called Out on Twitter

As Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed a child through surrogacy, congratulations poured in for the couple. However, Bangladeshi writer Taslima Nasreen posted a tweet questioning if mothers can bond with such ‘readymade’ babies. Though she later denied that the tweets had anything to do with the star couple, she was criticised for questioning people’s personal life choices. The first tweet was posted by the author on January 22, the same day Priyanka Chopra let the world know about her child. This is what she wrote:

“How do those mothers feel when they get their readymade babies through surrogacy? Do they have the same feelings for the babies like the mothers who give birth to the babies?"

In subsequent tweets, she explained her stance. She said that surrogacy is used to take advantage of women from economically weak backgrounds.

“Surrogacy is possible because there are poor women. Rich people always want the existence of poverty in the society for their own interests. If you badly need to raise a child, adopt a homeless one. Children must inherit your traits—it is just a selfish narcissistic ego."

“I won’t accept surrogacy until rich women become surrogate mom.I won’t accept burqa until men wear it out of love.I won’t accept prostitution until male prostitutions r built & men wait for female customers.Otherwise surrogacy,burqa,prostitution r just exploitation of women& poor."

“My surrogacy tweets are about my different opinions on surrogacy. Nothing to do with Priyanka-Nick. I love the couple."

“Many support surrogacy as ‘individual choice’, but do not support any ‘individual opinion’ if that opinion is critical of surrogacy. Some intolerant folks went further to ban my twitter handle. Actually they do not support anything ‘individual’, they support collective arrogance."

“Body should not be for sale or rent. We sell our labour- power. But we must not allow invasion."

“Ppl are abusing me for my comments on surrogacy.They claim it’s my stone-age idea to not rent wombs for making babies.I suggest to adopt homeless children&to not exploit/invade poor women’s body. Actually its a stone-age idea by any means to reproduce babies for following traits."

Netizens felt that Taslima’s remarks were unwarranted. Many a times, a woman takes the surrogacy route because she is unable to give birth due to medical reasons, they said.

“since when does the quality of ‘motherhood’ depend on how much discomfort one has borne? equating one’s tolerance of pain with their worth is a very toxic trait to possess."

“Why don’t you ask the same question for fathers?"

“Giving birth ≠ being a mother. People who cannot have children or chose not to birth 1 are as much of parents as people who have biological offsprings. Y is this so tough to understand? What abt same gender parents then? Do they have it easy cz they get “ready made" babies?"

“What a stupid take! Fathers also get readymade babies does that means they love them less? By your logic parents who adopt kids don’t love their kids? Plus nobody knows the reason behind their decision so why you want to invade someone’s privacy?"

“Most of the women can’t reproduce because of natural restraints and most of them simply don’t want to , if they choose to adopt or have them via surrogacy it doesn’t make them any less of a mother. Women like you who are still trying to cage your own breed are worse than men."

Even though Priyanka and Nick have chosen to not reveal the gender of their baby yet, an American website TMZ claims that the couple has reportedly welcomed a baby girl.

