Tasmania Receives Snowfall after 25 Years, Images go Viral on Social Media

It’s been 25 years since it has snowed heavily in the island state of Tasmania in Australia and residents woke up to a cold start on Thursday with the streets and houses covered in a white sheet of snow. Witnessing the phenomena after long, people have taken to social media in large numbers, posting pictures and videos of the ‘snow flakes’ and chilly mornings.

Kiani Chippendale, 26, told CNN that she’d never seen snow in the city of Launceston. “We stayed up all night, too excited to sleep!” she said. “Very rare. It’s never snowed here in the city that I know of … not in my lifetime anyway.” Another resident, Stacey Baker added, “We were all shocked and excited to see the snow. The kids couldn’t wait to get out and play in it. Such a beautiful surprise for such a tough year for many.”

The Bureau of Meteorology taking to Twitter reported on the Launceston airport being covered in snow on August 5 and the weather at around 2.4 °C.

“The airport has had 41 mm of rainfall since 9 AM yesterday, some of which fell as snow as the cold southerly air pushed across,” it tweeted.

#Launceston airport this morning covered in #snow. It is currently 2.4°C.The airport has had 41mm of rainfall since 9am yesterday, some of which fell as snow as the cold southerly air pushed across. The airport is at 150m above sea level. #Tasmania #weather #snowgozone pic.twitter.com/zklNppV1Rr — Bureau of Meteorology, Tasmania (@BOM_Tas) August 4, 2020

A user sharing a picture wrote, “This is the first time since 1984 (I’m told) that it has snowed in Launceston down to sea level. Normally it only snows in the mountains.”

Here is a look at some other tweets and picturesque views shared online.

A Winter Wonderland! 😍😍Current snowy conditions at Mt Field National Park, Tasmania.https://t.co/adDIYmSGyhVideo: @ islanddiaries_tasmania pic.twitter.com/SvJ8Ry5UOg — SNOWSEARCH australia (@SNOWSEARCH_aus) August 4, 2020

Welcome to today's Winter Wonderland drive up the road to Lake Dobson in the Mt Field National Park ❄☃️❄ video: https://t.co/RVoulrd8fp pic.twitter.com/Rb2pPhxON4 — Tasmania Today (@today_tasmania) August 4, 2020

Never thought I'd see the day..Launnie under snow! pic.twitter.com/4fj3202CjJ — Lenna Leprena (@LennaLeprena) August 5, 2020

It’s like a winter wonderland over here in the northern part of Tasmania, but who doesn’t love a bit of falling snow? ⛄️ pic.twitter.com/UZaTEhkW9o — Kane Dallow (@kanedallow) August 4, 2020

Tasmania’s enthralling winter steeps up to an enchanting beauty with sharp winds and snows covering hill tops and eucalyptus trees as businesses shut during these days and a view of residents stuck in traffic trying to reach home presents a common sight.