Taste of Success: Man Takes 29 Years to Separate Bourbon Filling from Biscuit, for Real
The biscuit lover's tenacity and hard work has led many on Reddit to call him the Albert Einstein of Bourbon biscuits.
Bourbon biscuits (left), perfectly isolate Bourbon cream (right) |Image credit: Reddit
As any Bourbon aficionado would tell you, trying to remove the biscuit shells while keeping the chocolate cream filling intact is next to impossible.
So when a man, who has apparently been trying to achieve the feat for nearly three decades, announced on Reddit he had finally succeeded by using a technique involving his hands and “nibbling,” users of the social media site just couldn’t help but compare him to Albert Einstein and people who scale the world’s highest mountain peak.
The man took to Reddit along with a photo to write: "It's only taken me 29 years, but I've FINALLY managed to isolate an intact bourbon biscuit filling."
The man explained he had used "literally just bare hands, and very precise nibbles. It was mainly the hands though."
Reddit users were so impressed that they compared the successful isolation of a Bourbon biscuit’s delicious filling to scaling the Mount Everest and Einstein’s theory of relativity.
"Do you know how many Brits have died never achieving the isolated bourbon cream middle?
"Any a******e and their dog can climb Everest these days and not one will have achieved what you have. Rise, Viscount Bourbon," wrote one.
Another felt the feat was no less important that Einstein formulating the theory of relativity.
"Everything from now on will seem like an anticlimax. Probably how Einstein felt after formulating the theory of relativity..." the Reddit user wrote.
