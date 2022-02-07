Tata Group Reveals How Air India Got its Name 75 Years Ago

Air India returned to the Tatas in 2022 after a long and beleaguered journey marked by debt and other tribulations. The Tatas, as part of the deal, had to pay Rs 18,000 crore to acquire Air India from the government. Now, Tata Group shared an interesting part of Air India’s fraught history: how it came to be named thus. Taking to Twitter, Tata Group wrote, “Back in 1946, when Tata Air Lines expanded from a division of Tata Sons into a company, we also had to name it. The choice for India’s first airline company came down to Indian Airlines, Pan-Indian Airlines, Trans-Indian Airlines & Air-India." The interesting bit followed this tweet, where the group revealed who actually chose the name Air India.

Tata Group tweeted an excerpt from the Tata Monthly Bulletin of 1946 which said that the employees had voted to choose the name Air India. “To the innately democratic mind of the Head of the Tata organisation, it seemed a good idea to let the selection be made by popular opinion in Bombay House through a sort of Gallup Poll or Sample Opinion Survey," the excerpt reads. In the first count, Air India received 64 votes. After removal of less favoured options from the poll, it had 72 votes while Indian Air Lines had 58. That was how “Air India" came to be.

(2/2): But who made the final decision? Read this excerpt from the Tata Monthly Bulletin of 1946 to know. #AirIndiaOnBoard #WingsOfChange #ThisIsTata pic.twitter.com/E7jkJ1yxQx— Tata Group (@TataCompanies) February 6, 2022

“That’s a piece of history. Thank you for this thread. And wishing Air India all the best for the future," wrote a Twitter user.

That's a piece of history. Thank you for this thread. And wishing Air India all the best for the future.— Sandeep Kumar (@peednas31) February 6, 2022

After Air India returned to Tata Group, a recorded message from Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons welcomed passengers onboard. The message said: “The Tata Group welcomes Air India’s new customers and is excited to work together to make Air India the airline of choice in terms of passenger comfort and service.” The industrialist’s voice was an extra perk for Air India fans who believe that the company can turn around the fortunes of the beleaguered airline. “A warm welcome extended by Mr Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus, Tata Sons, Chairman Tata Trusts, to our passengers onboard Air India flights," Air India had tweeted.

