Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Tata Steel Breaks Gender Stereotypes by Hiring Women in Underground Mines

Tata Steel breaks down gender stereotypes by hiring women to work in underground mines.

News18.com

Updated:September 2, 2019, 7:09 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Tata Steel Breaks Gender Stereotypes by Hiring Women in Underground Mines
Tata Steel breaks down gender stereotypes by hiring women to work in underground mines.
Loading...

Pratixa Kher will be shattering glass ceilings and setting an example for women all over by spearheading mining operations in Noamundi Hills, which supplies iron ore to Tata Steel's blast furnaces.

Economic Times reports that Kher is one of the female engineers hired as part of the team, which is a major milestone since mining, traditionally has been considered to be a man's job. It has always been regarded as too taxing physically for women.

This development comes after Section 46 of the Mines Act 1952 was scrapped earlier this year in February. The act, which was more than 60 years old, did not permit women to work in mines or even allow them to work in night shifts.

Tata Steel breaks down gender stereotypes by hiring women to work in underground mines. According to reports, Tata Steel did hire women in their mines earlier; however, now that the Act has been scrapped, they can work 24*7 shifts as well.

The company has also come up with measures which make the mines a suitable place for women to work in. From surveillance, sanitary napkin vendors to safety measures like female drivers, Tata Steel has really gone all out. They will also be running an employment drive in order to employ more women at the mines.

This is clearly setting an example; honestly, there is no job that women CANNOT do, simply on grounds of their sex. To do that, one would be going against the very principle of workplace equality in terms of gender. Let's hope other companies too follow suit!

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram