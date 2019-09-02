Tata Steel Breaks Gender Stereotypes by Hiring Women in Underground Mines

Pratixa Kher will be shattering glass ceilings and setting an example for women all over by spearheading mining operations in Noamundi Hills, which supplies iron ore to Tata Steel's blast furnaces.

Economic Times reports that Kher is one of the female engineers hired as part of the team, which is a major milestone since mining, traditionally has been considered to be a man's job. It has always been regarded as too taxing physically for women.

This development comes after Section 46 of the Mines Act 1952 was scrapped earlier this year in February. The act, which was more than 60 years old, did not permit women to work in mines or even allow them to work in night shifts.

Tata Steel breaks down gender stereotypes by hiring women to work in underground mines. According to reports, Tata Steel did hire women in their mines earlier; however, now that the Act has been scrapped, they can work 24*7 shifts as well.

The company has also come up with measures which make the mines a suitable place for women to work in. From surveillance, sanitary napkin vendors to safety measures like female drivers, Tata Steel has really gone all out. They will also be running an employment drive in order to employ more women at the mines.

This is clearly setting an example; honestly, there is no job that women CANNOT do, simply on grounds of their sex. To do that, one would be going against the very principle of workplace equality in terms of gender. Let's hope other companies too follow suit!

