Tattered Pair of Nike 'Moon Shoes' from 1970s on Sale for $150,000. Here's Why it's So Expensive

If you are a collector of rare vintage objects then this news might interest you. Nike’s vintage pair "Moon Shoe" is up for sale at $150,000.

The price indicates its historical and intangible value which comes from the fact that it is handmade and was designed by Nike co-founder and University of Oregon track coach Bill Bowerman. London-based auction company Sotheby’s has put up the iconic running shoe for sale on its website. The pair of shoes got its name because it resembled the impression that the waffle pattern left in dirt and the famous tracks left on the moon by NASA astronauts in 1969.

Among many things that makes these dirty pair of moon shoes quite pricey is that it was hand-cobbled by one of Nike’s first employees, Geoff Hollister and made their big debut at the 1972 Olympic trials. The shoe has a white nylon upper, which is now off white, and brown because of all the usage and time that it has endured. The shoe comes the iconic black Nike logo that was hand-sewn with a fishing line. The black soles were made by pouring molten rubber into a waffle machine. The idea was brainchild of Bowerman who was first inspired to create the innovative waffle sole pattern on Nike’s early running shoes by tusing his wife’s waffle iron. Another sign of its human touch are the shear marks from hand cutting that are visible around the outer perimeter of the rubber sole.

In its description, Sotheby's mentions how the finished design of the traction pattern on the soles created better grip and cushion than most running shoes of the time. The waffle sole idea was a revolutionary innovation in the 70s and boosted the brand’s image. Sotheby’s has also clearly mentioned that the piece is final sale and not eligible for return.

There are only a few pieces of Nike’s moon shoes that were created and last year one pair of moon shoes was sold at $4,37,500. According to a report by CNN the pair was bought by a collector named Miles Nadal who wished to display them at his private museum, Dare to Dream Automobile Museum in Toronto. The iconic artifact was part of Sotheby’s "Stadium Goods: the Ultimate Sneaker Collection" online auction last year. The auction company had set the starting price for the moon shoe at $80,000. However, its final sale price went on to break the pre-sale estimate of $160,000 as well, the report added.