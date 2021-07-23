Tattoo Studio Shut Down Customer Who Threatened With a Bad Review

With the advent of internet and social media marketing, businesses have found themselves largely dependent on customer reviews posted online. However, there are a few customers who may threaten to write a bad review of a product to tarnish the image of a business. Something similar happened to a Glasgow-based tattoo studio when a customer threatened them with a bad review after their tattoo was not healing properly.

In a Facebook post, Archangel 1608 Tattoo Studio shared a series of screenshots from a conversation they had with a customer. The chat revealed how the customer was complaining about their tattoo not getting healed and wanting to get it fixed. The tattoo studio responded to the customer’s queries and asked whether they followed the instructions given about the aftercare of the tattoo.

The message from Archangel 1608 Tattoo Studio asked the customer whether they had used cocoa butter as recommended aftercare by the professional. The customer said that he used Savlon cream, since their father recommended it.

The studio professional explained that Savlon cream suffocates the skin, rather than letting it breathe. Hence, the customer went against what they were advised to do. The tattoo studio also mentioned that the consent form that the customer signed before getting the tattoo also mentioned that they will have to strictly follow the aftercare procedure recommended by the professional.

The customer was clearly not ready to take any responsibility for the situation and replied with a threat that if their tattoo is not fixed by the end of the month, they will be leaving a bad review across the social media.

The tattoo studio was not buying any such threat and replied with a review of the customer instead saying, “I'll review you right now. One star out of ten, would not tattoo again.”

