An initiative by &
Tattoos, Once Considered Taboo, Are the New Mark of Protests in Hong Kong

While tattoos were considered to be symbols of 'organised crime' in Hong Kong, this time, they have become the images of resistance.

News18.com

Updated:August 21, 2019, 7:59 PM IST
Tattoos, Once Considered Taboo, Are the New Mark of Protests in Hong Kong
(Instagram)
In Hong Kong, amid the ongoing protests that have been heading towards its 12th consecutive weekend, people are making art on their bodies. Why? It's their idea of resistance. Tattoos, which have been long considered as a taboo in Hong Kong are surfacing as a mark of protest.

According to reports, the imprints are different kinds: A bleeding eye, an umbrella, a gas mask, a bauhinia flower among others.

local tattoo artist told CNN that he has offered free tattoos of various symbols — the bauhinia flower that features on Hong Kong's flag, two cleverly arranged Chinese characters that indicate the local rallying cry-- "Add oil".

Yet another tattoo artist Zada Lam is inking umbrellas, a significant symbol of the pro-democracy "Umbrella Revolution" of 2014, the largest protest of Hong Kong.

Lam told the New York Post that he has tattooed his own art of an umbrella on “70 to 80” people for free.

While tattoos were considered to be symbols of 'organised crime' in Hong Kong, this time, they have become the images of resistance.

| Edited by: Shreya Basak
