Tattoos, Once Considered Taboo, Are the New Mark of Protests in Hong Kong
While tattoos were considered to be symbols of 'organised crime' in Hong Kong, this time, they have become the images of resistance.
(Instagram)
In Hong Kong, amid the ongoing protests that have been heading towards its 12th consecutive weekend, people are making art on their bodies. Why? It's their idea of resistance. Tattoos, which have been long considered as a taboo in Hong Kong are surfacing as a mark of protest.
According to reports, the imprints are different kinds: A bleeding eye, an umbrella, a gas mask, a bauhinia flower among others.
View this post on Instagram
本日作業，客人不論是本人還是在刺青上也是個勇敢的女孩💪🏻 加油 開放預約中 ▫️Whatapps +852 61509188 ▪️DM ▫️ 4/F, 512 Lockhart Road, Causeway Bay Hong Kong 銅鑼灣駱克道512號4/F . . . #ink #tattoosleeves #tattooremoval #hkink #tattooer #hktattooartist #hktattoo #tattooideas #刺青 #紋身 #女紋身師 #tattooed #tattoolovers #hkig #tattooworld #hktattooartist #hktattooshop #colour #香港紋身 #手作 #illustration #girlstattoos #blackandwhite #blackwork #darkartists #tattooboys #artistsoninstagram #art #852shop
A local tattoo artist told CNN that he has offered free tattoos of various symbols — the bauhinia flower that features on Hong Kong's flag, two cleverly arranged Chinese characters that indicate the local rallying cry-- "Add oil".
Yet another tattoo artist Zada Lam is inking umbrellas, a significant symbol of the pro-democracy "Umbrella Revolution" of 2014, the largest protest of Hong Kong.
View this post on Instagram
004- Origin 勿忘初衷❤️ #hongkong #hongkonger . . . . . . . #tattoo #hktattoo #latattoo #geometricaltattoo #flowertattoo #simpletattoo #minitattoo #nyctattoo #art #taiwantattoo #香港紋身 #纹身 #刺青 #小清新 #簡約 #losangelestattoo #zada_hk #zadatattoo #watercolortattoo #hongkongtattoo #香港 #香港人 #花 #blacktattoo #flower #umbrella #雨傘 #umbrellatattoo
Lam told the New York Post that he has tattooed his own art of an umbrella on “70 to 80” people for free.
While tattoos were considered to be symbols of 'organised crime' in Hong Kong, this time, they have become the images of resistance.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
Indian Coast Guard Carries Out Medical Evacuation Of Captain Of Bulk Carrier
-
Thursday 25 July , 2019
“Will Have to Take Back Bodies”: Army Chief Bipin Rawat's Warning to Pakistan
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
No Girl Amongst 216 Children Born in Last Three Months in Uttarakashi, Uttarakhand
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Mumbai Man Uses Cost-effective Method to Harvest Rainwater
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Keanu Reeves, Carrie Anne-Moss Are Officially Returning for Matrix 4, And Fans Can't Keep Calm
- 'TB Survivor' Amitabh Bachchan: 75 Percent of My Liver is Gone, Still Surviving on 25 Percent
- OnePlus TV Will be Launched in India in September; Expected to Run Android TV
- Woman Sets Fire to Creepy 'It' Clown Doll which Floated into Her Backyard
- Xiaomi Mi A3 Android One Phone With 48-Megapixel Triple Camera Launched: Price, Features and More