'Tax Bracket, Inflation': Reddit User Asks People Why High-paid Techies are 'Moonlighting'

Moonlighting refers to employees taking up side gigs to work on more than one job at a time and it has become a common practice in today’s time. IT companies have been worried about the practice. N. Ganapathy Subramaniam, chief operating officer of Tata Consultancy Services, had said at an event that moonlighting will not work out in the long run. “Employers need to inculcate ethics and being right… If you make something like this for short-term gains, in the long-term, you will lose out—that kind of a message has to go to the employees,” Subramaniam said. Elaborating on the same, Reddit user asked people on the social media platform as to why a lot of “high-paid Indian techies are moonlighting?”

Since uploaded on Reddit, the post has managed multiple reactions.

“Techie here…. 30% tax bracket with inflation is crazy for everyone. Because of organisation politics it’s difficult to get good work. In next job interview if recruiter going to ask for new skill and if current project is not allowing to use that skill in project then it’s difficult for tech-savvy person keep his sword sharp for the market, the user wrote before adding, “Nobody wants to go for moonlighting but company atmosphere creating uncertainty for geeks. Also authoritative culture is good for boomers. New generation demand new cultural shift.”

Another person wrote, “The rules must be more specific on this whole moonlight saga, just saying that the employee must not work for any other organisation is not correct. What an employee does after work hours shouldn’t have anything to do with the company as long as it doesn’t effect the person’s work at that organisation and doesn’t conflict with the work the person is doing.”

One Reddit user wrote, “Because these moonlighting high-earning Indian techies have vastly improved their interviewing skills and are capable of cracking any companies interviews. Remote work has allowed them to get foreign opportunities and they’ve exploited every loopholes to get those jobs.”

Meanwhile, IT major Infosys Ltd has warned its employees against moonlighting, saying that the practice may result in termination of contract of the employee as it is against the company’s rules. In an internal post, the homegrown IT company has said that dual employment will not be allowed as per Infosys’s code of conduct. This comes amid an IT crackdown on the practice of taking up a second job, with Wipro warning its employees weeks prior to Infosys’s letter.

On September 12, Infosys sent an email to employees warning that moonlighting could lead to termination of contract. “Remember – NO TWO-TIMING – NO MOONLIGHTING (sic),” reads the email sent by Infosys HRs.

The company in the mail described moonlighting as a practice of working on a second job during or outside of regular business hours, adding that dual employment is not permitted as per the company’s employee handbook. It further mentioned that in offer letters too, the employee cannot take full-time or part-time employment at any organisation without the consent of Infosys.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here