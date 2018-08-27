GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

A couple from the city of San Francisco have come out with their own caustic version of Julie Andrews’ hit song titled Trump’s Favourite Things.

Parth Sharma | News18.com

Updated:August 27, 2018, 9:55 AM IST
'Tax Breaks for Fat Cats, Babies in Cages': Trump's Fav Things in Sound of Music Spoof
A screengrab from Sandy and Richard's parody video posted on Facebook.
In the 1965 American musical drama, The Sound of Music, Julie Andrews character Maria von Trapp merrily croons about “Girls in white dresses with blue satin sashes” and “cream-colored ponies and crisp apple strudels” being few of her favourite things. The song, like the movie, has now achieved a cult status in the popular culture.

Taking a cue from Andrews’ hit musical drama, Sandy and Richard Riccardi, a couple from the city of San Francisco, have come out with their own caustic version of Andrews’ hit song titled ‘Trump’s Favourite Things’.

Unlike the original, the song does not talk about “snowflakes that stay on my nose and eyelashes” and “schnitzel with noodles” but “golfing and Big Macs and late night tweet rages”.

The song immediately moved to more serious issues like tax breaks and the infamous immigration policy where infants were separated from their parents at the US border.

The song further castigates the US courts and comments on Trump’s relationship with allies and his ‘friendly’ behavior with the dictators, and the president’s notorious habit of calling the media as ‘traitors’ and calling everything fake news.

Talking about the collusion scandal as well, Sandy sings, “You can’t blame me, ‘cuz it’s all Obama’s fault.”

The video which was posted on Sandy and Richard’s Facebook page has garnered over half a million views.

Watch the video here:

| Edited by: Parth Sharma
