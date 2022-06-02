Taxes, Finances, Basic Humanity: Desis List Things We Should've Been Taught in School

Remember studying trigonometry in school? or chemical reactions? and many such things like fluid mechanics, mitosis, and much more. None of these things, which were taught in school, hold any importance in life now. On the contrary, many things which are now a part of our regular life were not even mentioned anywhere in the school syllabus. Managing personal finances, taxes, negotiation skills, street smartness – this is what one needs to know to survive and all of this had no mention in the school textbook. To bring light to this topic, a Twitter user named Shivani started a trend where she asked Tweeples to tell things that should be taught in school. “What is something that should be taught in school, but isn’t?,” she questioned the people on Twitter only to get some very amazing

responses.

What is something that should be taught in school, but isn’t? — Shivani (@Astro_Healer_Sh) May 31, 2022

Mind Mapping Method of Learning, goals – scheduling and prioritising, clarity of process, public speaking, confidence, behaviour management, self power, focus, and the list goes on and on. Netizens have come up with a huge list of completely unthinkable things. One Twitter user wrote, “A lot of things. Critical Thinking, Real-life Skills, Vaad-Samvaad, Sex Ed, Actual Bharatiya Itihaas, Sanatani Literature pertaining to many scientific and spiritual subjects, Yoga and many more. Our Education System is a joke in terms of quality.”

Listing a bunch of “compulsory” things, one person wrote, “Basic first aid /CPR/Bandages -which & how. Basic accounting/Income Tax-basics, Insurance etc Elementary repairs of electrical appliances, wiring plugs/fuse repairs etc.” Emphasising the importance of financing, another person wrote, “how to be financially independent and how to invest intelligently.” Here are a few responses:

You are spot on. The emphasis is on everything except basic human values. I see 10yr olds either studying or stuck to screens. Sitting together as a family (what family?) has flown out of the window. — Alien Reporter 🎙️ (@puccapunjabi) June 2, 2022

Another important aspect could have been environmental awareness.

Environment awareness and responsibility, Constitutional systems, governments of the world, knowledge of neighbouring countries, diversity of India — Anu (@seematyagi007) June 2, 2022

Personal finance

Basic Psychology

How to think better

How to handle failure

Manage relationships

Negotiation skills

Starting a business

Understanding life

Communication skills It’s unfortunate that formal education prepares us for jobs but not for life. — FindYourPie (@Findyourpie) May 31, 2022

Moral science

I really wonder why they have discontinued it. New fancy alternatives they have introduced. — Pratidhwani (@pavitrasachdeva) June 1, 2022

there should be classes on natural living,

teaching them how to survive & live outdoors

in harmony with their surroundings.. — ⊍ śaktipāta bhaktimān ⊍ (@ShaielBhim) May 31, 2022

Yoga. Strong foundation of healthy mind & body is imp throughout the life. It doesn’t matter we don’t learn which wind comes from which side. — Prabhasini (@cinnabar_dust) May 31, 2022

Taxes and finances should have been on top of the list. What is your list of things?

