Taxi Driver's Wife, Woman who Irons Clothes for Living Contest GHMC Polls on TDP Ticket

Telangana is bracing for the local body elections and campaigning is touching the crescendo. Amid the high pitched battle, two women from modest backgrounds are making a humble debut into the world of politics, both of them on Telugu Desam Party (TDP) ticket.

One of the two women is Farhana whose husband works as a taxi driver, while the other one, Rekha, irons clothes for living. The two of them are contesting the upcoming Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) election on Telugu Desam Party (TDP) tickets. Farhana is contesting from Begumpet division, while Rekha is contesting from Ramgopalpet division.

"I come from a lower-middle-class family. My husband is a cab driver. My brother, an autorickshaw driver has been doing social service in our area for many years. We are facing a lack of basic amenities. We had earlier approached the authorities but they never came forward in developing our division. There is a lot of problem in my locality. So I took this step," Farhana was quoted as saying by ANI.

Telangana: Farhana, wife of a cab driver and Rekha, who irons clothes for a living are contesting the upcoming GHMC election on TDP tickets. Rekha says, "There are many issues in our locality. Sewage flows in front of houses. I hope I win the election and get to serve the people" pic.twitter.com/GL0mw4nRmZ — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2020

She said that they don't even have a graveyard in our their locality. "We have to take the dead bodies to other areas with police permission or by giving an undertaking for burial. People have to keep the corpse for two days. My brother had been fighting it for years and now that I got a chance to contest, we will surely win and work for development," she said.

Rekha too hopes to work for the welfare of the people if she wins the polls.

"The rich fight and win the elections for their own betterment but not for serving the poor or needy. We have sewage overflow most of the time in front of our house. We have been fighting for several issues but never got any proper development despite staying in the heart of the city. I am glad that the TDP has given me an opportunity to contest the elections and hope to gain victory and serve the needy," Rekha said.

TDP leader and former MLA Katragadda Prasuna said the party wants to promote people who come from underprivileged background and have been working for people's welfare in their localities.

The GHMC polls will be held on December 1 and results will be declared on December 4.