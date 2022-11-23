'Taxing And Thankless': Journalist's Thread On Covering Women's Cricket is an Eye-opener

It comes as a harsh truth that the Indian female cricket team does not have the same fan base as their male counterparts. The reason, however, is not known. Elaborating on the same, freelance journalist Annesha Ghosh shared a detailed Twitter thread about the realities of covering women’s cricket in India. She has deemed it as a “thankless, taxing, financially unrewarding," job. She mentions how only a few journalists have gone out of their way to cover women’s cricket in person. “It often involves giving up days off/voluntarily working extra hours/shelling out of one’s own pocket to be able to document matches/stories first-hand," she wrote.

She further mentioned how most cricketers who are part of the national mix, and even their families, know who these journalists are and acknowledge their effort. “And it’s important I mention this because when all else seems futile, it’s only their stories AND humility that keep the journalists going," she wrote. Have a look:

Covering women's cricket in India has largely been a thankless, taxing, financially unrewarding job these past few years. You have heard me say this before, but today seems like as good a time as any to reiterate this truth. /n — Annesha Ghosh (@ghosh_annesha) November 21, 2022

The journalist further talked about how over the years she has noticed that the majority of India’s women cricketers are as welcoming towards newcomers in this space as they are towards those they’ve seen for years. However, it majorly depends largely on the honesty of the journalists’ work and intent.

Only a few journalists have gone out of their way to cover women's cricket in person in the time I've been in this industry. It often involves giving up days-off/voluntarily working extra hours/shelling 💵 out of one's own pocket to be able to document matches/stories first-hand.— Annesha Ghosh (@ghosh_annesha) November 21, 2022

Strictly from experience, it's worth stating that with a Women's IPL and the inaugural U-19 women's World Cup around the corner, and women's cricket in India being on the cusp of something big, quality content around the women's game looks more lucrative ("sexy", even) than ever.— Annesha Ghosh (@ghosh_annesha) November 21, 2022

So, the least any journalist, especially a freelancer, would expect out of those keen on feeding off the knowledge, expertise, and passion for women's cricket is attribution. And when simply Ctrl C + Ctrl V-ing their work, REMUNERATE THEM FOR THEIR CONTENT, TIME, AND KNOWLEDGE. — Annesha Ghosh (@ghosh_annesha) November 21, 2022

So, what's really stopping anyone from covering women's cricket in India?Intent, time, money? All of these? Well, then, pay those who can cover the matches for you, and just don't resort to lifting their content. If you can't pay or attribute, don't use their content. Simple. — Annesha Ghosh (@ghosh_annesha) November 21, 2022

Flight ticketsFood Accomodation Camera gear Knowledge Time Relationships Intent Credibility Empathy Storytelling skills Multimedia storytelling skills ———- Grand total of investment that goes into doing a sports story = ? ———- Food for thought. 🙂 — Annesha Ghosh (@ghosh_annesha) November 21, 2022

Ignore the typos.But don't ignore the reality, please. Covering sport has a price tag attached to it. And women's sport is/should be no different. — Annesha Ghosh (@ghosh_annesha) November 21, 2022

In the end, she highlighted how she has written all of this after seeing an industry colleague’s “work being used without authorisation - journalistically and financially massively unfair -on the pretext of an effort being made to promote the women’s game."

The thread has gone viral and has garnered tons of responses. Tbh, we have never given serious thought to the careers of women in sports though they have made an enormous contribution. It’s a case of sexism in India as well. Things are changing. Awareness campaigns could be of help. But, Govt. has to make an enormous effort. Have a look at Tanzania," commented a Twitter user.

Another person wrote, “Thanks for doing this thankless job.. those of us who support women’s cricket and the Indian women’s team are indebted to you and that’s the simple truth… Wishing you the best!"

What are your thoughts on the same?

