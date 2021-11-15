Taylor Lautner Got Engaged to Taylor Dome and Twitter Thinks It's a 'Taylor-made' Couple

Taylor Lautner of Twilight fame, who once upon a time dated Taylor Swift, just got engaged to Taylor Dome. No, that’s not a random tongue-twister, but in fact, Lautner proposed to longtime girlfriend Dome and meme-makers, of course, understood the assignment. Lautner got down on one knee for an enthused Dome, going by the romantic photo he posted. “And just like that, all of my wishes came true," Lautner captioned the Instagram photo of the proposal on November 11. Two people with the same name getting married and taking on each other’s surname has been the stuff of meme heaven for years, so nobody was expecting the people on Twitter to contain themselves. One of them even came up with the celebrity couple name for the pair: Taylor Lame. Which is a bit of a downer, really. But most others were happy to revel with the couple in their happy moment and crack a few ‘Taylor weds Taylor’ jokes along the way.

If I had a nickel for every time Taylor dated a Taylor, I'd have two nickels, which isn't a lot, but it's weird that it happened twice, right?— David L. Strugar (@DavidTreks) November 13, 2021

Also, why is there a neon Lautner sign right behind them?

We’re not going to comment on the neon Lautner sign over the fireplace?— Kim Kim (@AnxietyFriesKim) November 13, 2021

Actually the shot is obscuring the full sign. It’s says: Live. Laugh. Lautner. — Patty Patrick boy (aka lil pp boi 😎) (@PatrickSean946) November 14, 2021

@cheyenne_elysse no one is talking about gow he used his own last name as a background to.. what remind her how to spell it? Is that why she's also named Taylor because that's easier for them both to remember? So if they lose either in like a store, they meet up like marco polo?— Alex D. as in Destroyer of Wombs (@JustAlexxxD) November 14, 2021

no alex clearly they are conjoining forces to become one singular taylor lautner— chey (@cheyenne_elysse) November 14, 2021

Does he only date ppl named Taylor ?— meo (@sparesomepussy) November 13, 2021

Has the best pun in history been made?

You can say this couple is Taylor made.— Werewolf Titan (@ExodiaWolfe) November 13, 2021

Walking around the house with the same name has got to feel weird. That aside, some people pointed out a few practical inconveniences that the couple might face.

WTH so they’ll be walking around the house with the same name— Jeff Crosby | Brand and WordPress Specialist (@justjeffcrosby) November 13, 2021

I bet opening the mail is gonna be a pain in the ass— lil loud (@baedan1223) November 13, 2021

betting $5 he names his offspring Taylor Lautner.— She/Her Majesty Queen Jahrusha (@jahrushamakini) November 14, 2021

Also, it looks like Team Jacob finally has a forever-type thing to admire. Dome, too, took to Instagram to share photos from the proposal and captioned it “my absolute best friend. I CANNOT WAIT TO SPEND FOREVER WITH YOU." Meanwhile, the other Taylor in this scenario is currently big on social media, having just released her reclaimed version of “All Too Well" song, as well as a short film that has taken the Internet by storm. The song is widely believed to have been written about Hollywood A-lister Jake Gyllenhaal and Twitter is having a “bad blood" moment with him right now. Page Six reported that Taylor Swift and Taylor Lautner were in a brief relationship in 2009, which was highly publicized. Lautner is said to have admitted that her 2010 single “Back to December" was written about their breakup.

