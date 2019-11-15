Taylor Swift's music appears to be in trouble, trouble, trouble.

After losing rights to her music cataloug, Swift on Thursday claimed an ongoing dispute with her former music label has presented a new setback after she was told she cou;dn't perform her old songs for the upcoming American Music Awards or use it in a forthcoming Netflix documentary about her life.

Posting the details on her Instagram story, Swift's disclosed that this latest rights issue comes months after she spoke publicly about her displeasure with a deal that saw music manager Scooter Braun take control of her old catalog after he acquired her former music label, Big Machine Label Group.

Don’t know what else to do pic.twitter.com/1uBrXwviTS — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 14, 2019

After this public revelation, several fans took to Twitter and started showing their support - asking Braun to let her perform her music, expressing how it's "her music."

The hashtag #IStandWithTaylor soon became one of the top hashtags globally.

6 Taylor Swift albums, 11 years of hard work, experiences, sweat and tears and etc.All of a sudden a man who you trusted for 13 years sold your masters to the man who bullied you.And now, you're not allowed to perform your old songs/hits to the performance.#IStandWithTaylor pic.twitter.com/IsRaW56kAf — Taylor Swift Facts (@blessedswifty) November 15, 2019

If Taylor isnt able to perform her medley at the show, itd be so cool if other artists that care about her and her music would step up and perform it for her. Theres no way theyd go after a bunch of other artists and itd be the biggest slap in the face to them. #IStandWithTaylor — Brandon Lover Fest West (@soitgoes__13) November 15, 2019

We made these images so you can spread support for Taylor around all platforms. Please post on Instagram, tag her and everyone involved, especially Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta. Let’s show to the world this injustice! #IStandWithTaylor pic.twitter.com/SP3dM9npzw — Taylor Charts (@chartstaylor13) November 15, 2019

📸 | Taylor’s backup singers, Eliotte and Kamilah, via their IG Stories #IStandWithTaylor pic.twitter.com/nXSYxlTO0z — Taylor Swift Updates (@TSUpdatesNYBU) November 15, 2019

Stand up for women. Stand up for artists. Stand up for what’s right. #IStandWithTaylor pic.twitter.com/NrGgC2Ph5Y — Vishal Pandey (@IncBagi) November 15, 2019

Taylor Swift never sold her music. Scott Borchetta sold her masters to Scooter Braun without Taylor knowing. Taylor never had the chance to make an offer, she found out with everyone else on social media. Artists deserve to own their work. Not men with money.#IStandWithTaylor https://t.co/RpJcOCu2Ux — Ben (@TS7Track3) November 15, 2019

A change.org petition is also trying to garner enough support to let her use her own art.

Jade started this petition after two music executives, Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta, told Taylor Swift they would refuse to give her access to her older songs. Now thousands are standing with @taylorswift13 #IStandWithTaylor @taylornation13 https://t.co/lDgzCQYOsR — Change.org (@Change) November 15, 2019

Not just fans, celebrities like Halsey, Tinashe, director Joseph Kahn and Iggy Azalea and several other celebrities have also come out in support of her.

IG | Halsey supporting Taylor via Instagram story #IStandWithTaylor“It is her grace and patience in these moments that make her Artist of the Decade.” pic.twitter.com/zC12Yq2x9G — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) November 15, 2019

Telling someone about a deal days before it’s public means the deal was already done & she never had the opportunity to even make a bid to own her own work. These deals take months to negotiate in long form. https://t.co/Ra7NdxzcOM — IGGY AZALEA #LOLA (@IGGYAZALEA) June 30, 2019

Taylor Swift is always championing other artists and artists’ rights. It’s so disheartening to see so many big name musicians stay quiet tonight. Especially those that are her friends! Just liking a tweet is not enough!! — Perez (@ThePerezHilton) November 15, 2019

Would my twitter account be suspended if I share Scooter's phone number or email address???? — Perez (@ThePerezHilton) November 15, 2019

Taylor Swift now definitely has some bad blood, but it's unsure if these problems could be resolved. And while may seem unfair that that one of the world’s biggest pop stars doesn’t have the rights to the master recordings of her own music, Taylor Swift's public announcement could perhaps have far-reaching consequences on Scooter Braun. In her own words, 'Band-aids don't fix bulletholes.'

