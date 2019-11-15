Take the pledge to vote

#IStandWithTaylor: Taylor Swift Fans Come Out in Support After Former Label Blocks Her From Performing Her Old Music

There's trouble, trouble, trouble, trouble.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:November 15, 2019, 11:23 AM IST
#IStandWithTaylor: Taylor Swift Fans Come Out in Support After Former Label Blocks Her From Performing Her Old Music
Image credits: Taylor Swift/Instagram.

Taylor Swift's music appears to be in trouble, trouble, trouble.

After losing rights to her music cataloug, Swift on Thursday claimed an ongoing dispute with her former music label has presented a new setback after she was told she cou;dn't perform her old songs for the upcoming American Music Awards or use it in a forthcoming Netflix documentary about her life.

Posting the details on her Instagram story, Swift's disclosed that this latest rights issue comes months after she spoke publicly about her displeasure with a deal that saw music manager Scooter Braun take control of her old catalog after he acquired her former music label, Big Machine Label Group.

After this public revelation, several fans took to Twitter and started showing their support - asking Braun to let her perform her music, expressing how it's "her music."

The hashtag #IStandWithTaylor soon became one of the top hashtags globally.

A change.org petition is also trying to garner enough support to let her use her own art.

Not just fans, celebrities like Halsey, Tinashe, director Joseph Kahn and Iggy Azalea and several other celebrities have also come out in support of her.

Taylor Swift now definitely has some bad blood, but it's unsure if these problems could be resolved. And while may seem unfair that that one of the world’s biggest pop stars doesn’t have the rights to the master recordings of her own music, Taylor Swift's public announcement could perhaps have far-reaching consequences on Scooter Braun. In her own words, 'Band-aids don't fix bulletholes.'

