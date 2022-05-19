Taylor Swift Got Honorary Doctorate From NYU and Her Speech Was Twitter's 'Free Therapy'

Taylor Swift just received her honorary doctorate and as pop culture’s resident “therapist”, it’s about time. It was Taylor’s long-standing dream and receiving the degree at the New York University, she said, “I know it can be really overwhelming figuring out who to be, and when. Who you are now and how to act in order to get where you want to go. I have some good news: it’s totally up to you. I also have some terrifying news: it’s totally up to you.” Along with Taylor, Swifties have awaited this moment for long and could not rein in their excitement and happiness for the singer. At one point, “22 Graduates Version” got trending on Twitter.

"I know it can be really overwhelming figuring out who to be, and when. Who you are now and how to act in order to get where you want to go. I have some good news: it’s totally up to you. I also have some terrifying news: it’s totally up to you." – @taylorswift13 pic.twitter.com/Y8mEwqgdZw — New York University (@nyuniversity) May 18, 2022

“I’m trying to tell you that losing things doesn’t just mean losing. A lot of the time, when we lose things, we gain things too.” – our Honorary Doctorate It felt like a perfect day to celebrate the Class of ’22! #22GraduatesVersion #NYU2022 : Shane Miller pic.twitter.com/cQkiJJG9OH — Taylor Nation (@taylornation13) May 18, 2022

dr taylor swift is my therapist actually pic.twitter.com/0rO7rJk42T — soph (@augustafairy) May 18, 2022

Taylor Swift just took me to therapy in her commencement speech, everything SHE SAID — Zainub Amir (@zainubamir) May 18, 2022

“life can be heavy especially if you're trying to carry it all at once” – dr taylor swift pic.twitter.com/uigP9sb0Wx — Irene (@lillyswiftt13) May 18, 2022

Taylor got the degree at the Yankee Stadium in New York along with the class of 2022. The official title that was bestowed on the singer is Doctor of Fine Arts, honoris causa, reported Variety.

A total of three graduating classes were honored in the morning, of which Taylor was a part. Described as a “traditional” ceremony, the university also held a “double-header” commencement for the classes of 2020 and 2021, consisting of students who were not able to have a traditional ceremony earlier due to the pandemic.

