Taylor Swift Has a Doppelgänger on TikTok and We Can't 'Shake Off' the Resemblance

If there ever was a Blank Space left by Taylor Swift for doubles, it's now been filled.

The Internet has found Taylor Swift's doppelganger, but are still unsure if they're not the same exact person.

Ashley, who goes by username @traumarn13, posted a video on TikTok showing how fans often mistake her for the singer, who also happens to be from Nashville, Tennessee, where Ashley resides.

In the clip, which she captioned: "TRUE STORY!," she details how in different scenarios, she goes out and about in Nashville and gets mistaken for Swift.

She goes to Target, has date night with her husband, or even just to the mall while wearing cute outfits apparently, and gets lots of "OMG Taylor!" and "Can I get a photo?" from fans.

"I wear scrubs all day and just want to look nice for a change," she writes. But by the end of the clip, she's wearing a hoodie and pajama pants, writing about dressing lowkey to stay hidden from fans.

The video, which has been viewed more than 1.4m times, prompted hundreds of comments from users who also thought Ashley was Swift.

“I thought I had just come across Taylor Swift’s TikTok,” one person commented, according to The Independent.

Ashely's resemblance to Taylor Swift is more than just the face - they have almost the exact same blonde bob-with-bangs haircut and a similar build. You could even explain their similar taste in fashion, with a pair of oversized sunglasses.

As one person summed up in the comments, "You look more like Taylor than Taylor looks like Taylor."