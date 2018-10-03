GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
3-min read

Taylor Swift is Performing at an Awards Show After 3 Years And No One is Ready For it

Are you ready for Taylor Swift?

Parth Sharma | News18.com

Updated:October 3, 2018, 4:03 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Taylor Swift is Performing at an Awards Show After 3 Years And No One is Ready For it
(Image: Getty Images)
Loading...
It was on 15 February 2016 that queen of pop Taylor Swift last performed at an award show, the 58th Grammy Awards. That night Taylor won Album of the Year, Best Pop Vocal Album, and Best Music Video. But soon enough, her feud with Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Calvin Harris and Katy Perry blew up on the Internet and Swift took a sabbatical, releasing her sixth album Reputation in November 2017, three years after her super successful album 1989.

But there were several twists with Reputation. Swift, for one, did not do any promotions or marketing of the album. She did not attend any talk shows neither did she give any interviews to major media publications. This time she was going to let her music speak for itself. But she didn't stop just there. She also stopped attending award shows altogether. No wonder that the ratings of all the award shows in the recent years have seen a substantial drop in their numbers.

But now the queen is returning to the awards stage to perform her acclaimed song 'I Did Something Bad' at the American Music Awards on October 9.







Needless to say, her loyal 'swifties' and the collective Internet could not control their excitement.















































Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...