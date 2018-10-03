Taylor Swift is Performing at an Awards Show After 3 Years And No One is Ready For it
Are you ready for Taylor Swift?
(Image: Getty Images)
But there were several twists with Reputation. Swift, for one, did not do any promotions or marketing of the album. She did not attend any talk shows neither did she give any interviews to major media publications. This time she was going to let her music speak for itself. But she didn't stop just there. She also stopped attending award shows altogether. No wonder that the ratings of all the award shows in the recent years have seen a substantial drop in their numbers.
But now the queen is returning to the awards stage to perform her acclaimed song 'I Did Something Bad' at the American Music Awards on October 9.
.@taylorswift13 will OPEN the #AMAs with her first awards show performance in almost 3 YEARS...— American Music Awards (@AMAs) October 2, 2018
...and she's performing "I Did Something Bad." ONE WEEK at 8/7c on ABC. #TaylorSwiftAMAs pic.twitter.com/qi4Dq9V7RT
This is happening...and it feels SO GOOD! Let us know how excited you are to see @taylorswift13 open up the AMAs with a performance of “I Did Something Bad” with the hashtag #TaylorSwiftAMAs 💥🎉😻 pic.twitter.com/emFMliWFTi— Taylor Nation (@taylornation13) October 2, 2018
Needless to say, her loyal 'swifties' and the collective Internet could not control their excitement.
OMGGSJDFH I JUST WOKE UP TO THE NEWS THAT TAYLOR IS PERFORMING I DID SOMETHING BAD at the AMAS #TaylorSwiftAMAs pic.twitter.com/Z07nSY35ZW— Sebb Argo (@SebbArgo) October 2, 2018
WHAT THE ACTUAL FLIP FLOP IS GOING ON I CANNOT BREATHE #TaylorSwiftAMAs pic.twitter.com/UYIQlUOcd1— laura sees t.s. in twenty-four days (@fearless_laura) October 2, 2018
The only thing better than Taylor Swift dancing in her seat at award shows is Taylor Swift dancing on stage at award shows #TAYLORSWIFTAMAs— Carly Heading (@carlyylalaa) October 2, 2018
PEOPLE WILL HEAR LIVE THIS POWERFUL LINE #TaylorSwiftAMAs pic.twitter.com/4C4Uf61SeL— veronica 🍁 (@soitfuckingoes) October 2, 2018
Taylor after performing I did something bad at the AMAs #TaylorSwiftAMAs pic.twitter.com/9jZ6d5xHBW— Jehlé🍁//"Thank you for everything" (@mustlikeme4me) October 2, 2018
When @taylorswift13 tells us she is performing I DID SOMETHING BAD which means it is probably the next single #TaylorSwiftAMAs @taylornation13 pic.twitter.com/nUDDTpSlR5— Erika Van (@Manxita) October 2, 2018
Me flying to NYC: pic.twitter.com/7rQbrIr5Uo— Mook(Taurus) ♉🐍🇹🇭 (@MooKswiftie13) October 2, 2018
Me dancing to #IDidSomethingBad during @taylorswift13 performance on @AMAs #TaylorSwiftAMAs pic.twitter.com/peHCp9IhaZ— REP TOUR HOUSTON/REP TOUR ARLINGTON NIGHT 1&2 ❤️ (@joeyswiftietx13) October 2, 2018
October 2, 2018
“Hey do you have plans next Tuesday?”— Brandon “LOOK AT YOUUUUU!” (@brando_swift) October 2, 2018
“Taylor Swift is opening the AMAs with what is sure to be the most iconic performance of any award show in the history of time, so yes I HAVE PLANS” #TaylorSwiftAMAs
TAYLOR IS OPENING AND PERFORMING "I Did Something Bad" at the #AMAs OMG im so excited— ✨HEATHER✨MET TAYLOR (@HeyyyItsHeather) October 2, 2018
Taylor’s IDSB performance is gonna be a MOMENT. #TaylorSwiftAMAs— 💧🕊J≋K≋P 🕊💧 (@kpcenta) October 2, 2018
Imagine everyone’s wigs when they witness Taylor slaying IDSB live #TaylorSwiftAMAs— clo ♡ (@ChloeBarnfieldx) October 2, 2018
True story, I nearly fractured my knees from dancing so much/jumping so hard during I Did Something Bad last weekend at the Rep tour. I’m still recovering. Hopefully America will be able to handle it on #TaylorSwiftAMAs; not sure if I’ll survive seeing it twice this weekend!!! 😂— Matthew Ables (@matthewables98) October 2, 2018
swifties right now: pic.twitter.com/p7ZOFKSZJH— johnny1248 (@JediFlippyDoer) October 2, 2018
I CAN'T WAIT I'M NOT READY FOR IT!!!! #TaylorSwiftAMAs pic.twitter.com/sw6rEsku1K— ❣🐍🌸 (@btsenchanted) October 2, 2018
