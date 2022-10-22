'Taylor Swift is the Music Industry': Swifties Hail 'Queen' After Midnights Album

Taylor Swift’s Midnights is out, offering very precise emotions that somehow also manage to be universally resonant. Whether it’s Midnight Rain about “changing like midnight rain”, or the disturbing realities of girlhood in Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve or the melancholy of being on your own in You’re On Your Own, Kid, Taylor is at her best in the latest album. The songs are about the legions of Swifties from different backgrounds as much as they are about the pop singer’s personal realities.

The album is also making charts history. It has broken the record for biggest first day streams for a pop album in Apple Music history, and also broke the record for the most streamed album in a single day in Spotify history.

Since the songs found their way to the people, Swifties have been spiraling. In a good way. Taylor isn’t known as the Internet’s resident therapist for no reason. It’s memes galore on Twitter. If there’s any discontent anywhere, it’s about Lana Del Rey not having enough of a part in Snow at the Beach which fans had been looking forward to.

Taylor Swift collecting records like an infinity stone with her #Midnights album. pic.twitter.com/EyvwhfsnvU — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) October 22, 2022

and that’s why she’s the music industry pic.twitter.com/2cPrki22zT — daniela 🌌 (@daylightcxmila) October 21, 2022

Taylor swift breaking taylor swift's record everytime there's a new taylor swift album release. pic.twitter.com/XQaoaSI5Lv — ritika🕛🇮🇳 (@cardiganscar) October 22, 2022

taylor swift album releases are truly a fever dream pic.twitter.com/D3ASrwXW4B — ً (@_____gabrieI) October 21, 2022

vigilante shit, bejeweled, mastermind…@taylorswift13 thx for writing so many songs about me ❤️‍🔥 — M3GAN (@meetM3GAN) October 22, 2022

midnights era is just taylor doing every fan theory ever. like double album? hold my 7 deluxe tracks. visual album? here's midnights movies. karma? is a cat. oh and also mermaid swift was my burner account — aleksa (@yourssummersun) October 22, 2022

taylor swift on the way to become my top 1 artist again for this year's spotify wrapped pic.twitter.com/4oTvOQqngI — newton (@chewyngums) October 22, 2022

Speaking about the songs Lavender Haze and Anti-Hero, Taylor Swift earlier said in a video that she associates the former song with her relationship with Joe Alwyn.

On the other hand, Taylor called ‘Anti-Hero’ one of her most favourite songs from the album. Explaining the core idea behind the track, she said, “I really don’t think I’ve delved this far into my (chuckles) insecurities in this detail before… Don’t feel bad for me, you don’t need to, but, this song really is a real guided tour through all the things I tend to hate about myself.”

