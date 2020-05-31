BUZZ

1-MIN READ

Taylor Swift Slamming Trump Over 'Looting and Shooting' Remark is Now Her Most-liked Tweet Ever

File images of Taylor Swift, Donald Trump / News18.

The singer's tweet, posted on Friday, has become her most-liked tweet ever, hitting more than one million likes in less than five hours.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 31, 2020, 11:26 AM IST
Pop diva Taylor Swift slammed President Donald Trump on Twitter, and her post has become the singer's most-liked tweet ever.

Swift tweeted to criticise Trump heavily for tweeting that protesters in Minnesota should be shot.

The singer's tweet, posted on Friday, has become her most-liked tweet ever, hitting more than one million likes in less than five hours, reports billboard.com.

"After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence? ‘When the looting starts the shooting starts'??? We will vote you out in November. @realdonaldtrump," she wrote.

Swift's tweet garnered mixed reactions. Some accused her of "justifying" the violence, while others praised the singer for being vocal about an event that has shaken the country.

Trump's original tweet said: "These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won't let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you!"

Twitter placed a public interest notice on the post, which said the tweet "violated the Twitter rules about glorifying violence. However, Twitter has determined that it may be in the public's interest for the tweet to remain accessible."

Trump's message was in reaction to the protests that erupted across the US on Thursday following the death of a 46-year-old African-American man named George Floyd on Monday allegedly due to police brutality.

(With IANS inputs)


Loading