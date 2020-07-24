BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Taylor Swift's Fans are Thanking Her for Saving 2020 After New Album 'Folklore' Drops

Taylor Swift just released her new album folklore in isolation | Image credit: Reuters

Taylor Swift just released her new album folklore in isolation | Image credit: Reuters

Tayolr Swift's new album 'Folklore' was created while the singer was in isolation amid the coronavirus pandemic and contains sixteen tracks

Buzz Staff
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: July 24, 2020, 7:31 PM IST
Share this:

While in isolation, Taylor Swift has created a new album 'folklore' which released on Friday to the delight of fans.

The pop star made the surprise announcement Thursday on Instagram. “Folklore,” her eighth record, comes less than a year after she dropped “Lover.”

Swift's fans flooded social media with photos and videos of the song with many claiming that Swift indeed saved 2020. Music streaming app Spotify tweeted, "'The new Taylor Swift albu' is not a sentence we thought we’d be typing in 2020". Many of her fans echoed the sentiment.

The standard edition of the album will include 16 tracks and the album will feature Bon Iver, Aaron Dessner of The National and frequent collaborator Jack Antonoff.

“Before this year I probably would’ve overthought when to release this music at the ‘perfect’ time, but the times we’re living in keep reminding me that nothing is guaranteed. My gut is telling me that if you make something you love, you should just put it out into the world. That’s the side of uncertainty I can get on board with,” Swift wrote.

(With inputs from AP)

Next Story
Loading