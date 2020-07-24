Taylor Swift's Fans are Thanking Her for Saving 2020 After New Album 'Folklore' Drops

While in isolation, Taylor Swift has created a new album 'folklore' which released on Friday to the delight of fans.

The pop star made the surprise announcement Thursday on Instagram. “Folklore,” her eighth record, comes less than a year after she dropped “Lover.”

Swift's fans flooded social media with photos and videos of the song with many claiming that Swift indeed saved 2020. Music streaming app Spotify tweeted, "'The new Taylor Swift albu' is not a sentence we thought we’d be typing in 2020". Many of her fans echoed the sentiment.

I needed this @taylorswift13 album — Heidi Montag (@heidimontag) July 24, 2020

“The new @taylorswift13 album” is not a sentence we thought we’d be typing in 2020 Stream all 16 songs from #folklore nowhttps://t.co/XeWFtIEwWe pic.twitter.com/CoWbpvT4NL — Spotify (@Spotify) July 24, 2020

i still can’t believe we actually got a taylor swift quarantine album pic.twitter.com/Oe5Bp6VkXY — scott ⧗ BLM (@scottpossible) July 24, 2020

Were the last 24 hours real?? Did Taylor Swift just announce and drop one of the best albums of both this year and her career, with penmanship that some authors couldn't even touch??? Did #folklore really just happen??? pic.twitter.com/2C3Dlr3q7b — h a r j i t ✨ (@HarjitKSingh) July 24, 2020

The standard edition of the album will include 16 tracks and the album will feature Bon Iver, Aaron Dessner of The National and frequent collaborator Jack Antonoff.

“Before this year I probably would’ve overthought when to release this music at the ‘perfect’ time, but the times we’re living in keep reminding me that nothing is guaranteed. My gut is telling me that if you make something you love, you should just put it out into the world. That’s the side of uncertainty I can get on board with,” Swift wrote.

(With inputs from AP)