Home » News » Buzz » 'TCS Ethnic Day': IPL 2021 Commentators Trigger Meme Fest With Their Outfits in Final
1-MIN READ

'TCS Ethnic Day': IPL 2021 Commentators Trigger Meme Fest With Their Outfits in Final

The "festive" look of our beloved IPL 2021 commentators triggered a hilarious meme fest. (Image Credits: Twitter/@SirYuzvendra)

IPL 2021 commentators were wearing colorful ethnic outfits to celebrate the final as well as Dusherra.

Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 finally concluded on Friday after Chennai Super Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 27 runs to become the champions for the fourth time. While almost the entire CSK squad and a few players from KKR were trending on social media, the commentators wearing colorful ethnic outfits to celebrate the final as well as Dussehra or Vijay Dashami. Both the Indian and foreign commentators were seen wearing colourful kurta-pajamas with dupattas to compliment the desi look.

The “festive" look of our beloved commentators triggered a hilarious meme fest on Twitter.

Having lost the toss, CSK were asked to bat first and they posted a formidable 192, thanks to Faf du Plessis’ magnificent 86 off 59 balls and handy innings by Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, and later Robin Uthappa. KKR began on a high note with openers Venkatesh Iyer and Shubman Gill stitching a 91-run stand together as 193 seemed like an easy task at one stage. However, tight overs from Dwayne Bravo and twin strikes from Shardul Thakur in an over changed the course of the match and KKR fell short by 27 runs.

first published:October 17, 2021, 11:46 IST