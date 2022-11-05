Tea With a Shot of Old Monk? Goa Vendor's 'Delicacy' is Shaking Up the Internet

Goa is one of the most preferred holiday destinations with beautiful beaches, fancy restaurants and reasonably priced alcohol. However, to make visitors’ experience better a weird concoction of tea and Old Monk rum is being sold at Sinquerim Beach in Candolim, Goa. Yes, you read that right. A video of a roadside vendor making this mixture in Goa is now doing the rounds on Twitter.

In the video, a roadside vendor prepares tea with Old Monk rum. He begins by heating a clay pot and picking it up with tongs. He then lights the pot on fire and adds some Old Monk rum from the bottle. The tea from a teapot is then poured into the mixture. Once the beverage is ready, he pours it into a kulhad and serves it. The footage was taken at Sinquerim Beach in Candolim. The caption of the post read, “Old monk tea in Goa. The end is near!!!”.

Watch the video below:

In no time the video went viral and has garnered several likes and comments. Sharing another recipe, one of the users wrote, “This is brilliant! In fact, half a spoon of Old Monk in hot coffee is a great recipe”. Another user wrote, “Looks like a delicacy”. Some users also expressed their disgust at the idea of it. “Two perfect drinks ruined at the same time,” wrote another user. An ardent tea lover wrote, “All this is theatrics. Tea is a tea, plain and simple”. Giving it a science point of view, a user wrote, “Let’s look at it with a chemistry point of view… alcohol must have burnt as it is highly inflammable and they have added old monk first then tea so definitely no alcohol content left in tea… only flavour would be there”.

The state tourism department recently banned public drinking in an effort to improve the state of the tourism industry in Goa. Several activities, including open cooking and drinking, begging and illegal peddling, touting in tourist areas, and driving on the beach, are listed as punishable offences.

