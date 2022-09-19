Teacher Asks First-Graders To Draw Her; You Will Love The Results

As a child, one’s creativity is at its peak. When given creative freedom, children possess the capability of carving the most impressive works of art. Keeping this in mind and to nourish and encourage the artistic talents of kids, a teacher decided to give a simple task to her students. She asked her pupils to draw a picture of her. The results, shared by the teacher Nishat, will have you rolling on the floors laughing.

On Twitter, Nishat wrote, “Asked first graders to draw a picture of me. The results were hilarious. Here’s a reference picture of how I looked.” The teacher took time to share some of the hilarious yet outstanding drawings of her first-grade students in a series of Twitter threads.

Asked first graders to draw a picture of me. The results were hilarious. Here’s a reference picture of how I looked: pic.twitter.com/vhC6bwXIf7 — Nishat (@Nishat64) September 15, 2022

Sharing the first artwork, the schoolmistress wrote, “Off to a flimsy start, but love the hair. The body is giving me a vodka bottle. But overall 5/10.”

Off to a flimsy start, but love the hair. The body is giving me vodka bottle. But overall 5/10 pic.twitter.com/AzR5d0Eqbl — Nishat (@Nishat64) September 15, 2022

The next sketch succeeded to impress Nishat, especially for the true depiction of her hair. She praised the kid by writing, “Massive improvement over the last one. The earrings are so on point. The hair is pretty much on spot. I’ll give it a 9/10.”

Massive improvement over the last one. The earrings are so on point. The hair is pretty much on spot. I’ll give it a 9/10 pic.twitter.com/rHfdVn1KZo — Nishat (@Nishat64) September 15, 2022

Giving the next illustration a rating of 8 out of 10, the educator appeared to love the kid’s attention to detail as she noted, “The iPhone had me on the floor. Love how bitchy my eyes look. There’s a great deal of attention to detail. I’ll give it an 8/10.”

The iPhone had me on the floor. Love how bitchy my eyes look. There’s a great deal of attention to detail. I’ll give it an 8/10 pic.twitter.com/x2gBdYnu4H — Nishat (@Nishat64) September 15, 2022

“Patriotic vibes super opposite to the real Nishat. The eyelashes are super on fleek. Don’t know what’s going on with the dress but will give it a 6.5/10,” read Nishat’s fourth tweet.

Patriotic vibes super opposite to the real Nishat. The eye lashes are super on fleek. Don’t know what’s going on with the dress but will give it a 6.5/10 pic.twitter.com/hZVHZOlp68 — Nishat (@Nishat64) September 15, 2022

After demands for more pictures of the teacher’s super-talented kiddos started surfacing on Twitter. Nishat added a final drawing. “Due to a high number of requests I am sharing some more works of art. This one’s pretty minimal, and very modern. So I’ll rate it a 6.5/10,” she pointed out.

Due to high number of requests I am sharing some more works of art. This one’s pretty minimal, very modern. So I’ll rate it a 6.5/10 pic.twitter.com/lZKoTRSaB2 — Nishat (@Nishat64) September 16, 2022

The teacher’s supportive approach toward her students drew in plenty of appreciation from netizens. “These kids have done a wonderful job and deserve all the praise. Nishat you have picked up a very curious activity for the tiny tots. Hats off to you” lauded one Twitterati. “At least 3 of them drew a smile on your face even when you are wearing a mask,” wrote a second user.

These kids gave done a wonderful job and deserve all the praise. Nishat you have picked up very curious activity for the tiny tots. Hats off to you. — Bishamber Singh (@Dogra1099) September 19, 2022

At least 3 of them drew a smile on your face even when you are wearing a mask — Harshit Upadhyay (@GameChaser782) September 16, 2022

Nishat’s post has so far grabbed over 4k likes with 239 retweets and counting.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here