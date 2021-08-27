'Gamocha is an Animal': Old Video of Teacher's Major Gaffe Resurfaces, Netizens React

There are a lot of things that cringe the Internet – one of them that almost tops the list is the spread of misinformation to the unaware, forward of fake news and shocking cultural appropriation. An old video resurfaced on the Internet, a few days back, where a teacher can be seen spreading wrong information to a bunch of students in an online class. A teacher, who holds the oath to appropriately guide his students, was seen being uninformed and disseminating incorrect answers, which made the internet cringe.

The video is from one of the online sessions of GradeUp – an online platform for educational courses. A multiple-choice question appeared on the screen behind the teacher asking the state which identifies gamucha as one of its cultural symbols. The teacher answers it appropriately saying that it is from Assam. However, when one of the students asked him further what a gamucha is – he answered confidently that it is an animal.

Gamucha is a traditional cotton towel, with Assam’s embroidery woven along its borders. The cloth is usually gifted to another person by wrapping it around his/her neck, to show the sign of respect and gratitude.

However, seems like the teacher did not do his bit of research about the gamucha. The video, which is a part of the online educational preparation of the Staff Selection Examination for Junior Engineers, is from last year. It was widely shared and netizens call out the teacher and his lack of sincerity of knowledge.

GradeUp, which was being slammed for keeping such uninformed teachers, replied to the tweet and shared their apologies. They wrote that it was a factual error that was made by one of their faculty. However, they do not have the person working with them anymore.

While some users started a meme fest with the picture of a rhinoceros wrapped in a gamucha, some people could not help but notice the confidence on the face of the teacher while misinforming his students.

The video, albeit old has now yet again gone viral and become a reason for much hilarity on social media.

