Teacher Carries Wheelchair-Using Student in a Backpack so She Can Enjoy School Trip

A 10-year-old school girl, who uses a wheelchair due to a health condition called Spina Bifida, was taken taken piggyback inside a backpack for her school trip to Falls of Ohio in US.

Ryan King was really eager to go for the school trip. So her mother decided she would try and carry King in a special backpack. King was prepared to chaperone the trip and carry her daughter the whole way.

But someone reached out with a suggestion.

Jim Freeman, who teaches at King's school, offered to do the carrying. CBS news quoted the girl's mother Shelly King as saying, "He was like 'Hey, I'll carry her, no big deal.

The mother further described her daughter as an “average 10-year-old who wants to be independent from her mother and be with her friends and be cool." So obviously, this gesture by Freeman meant a lot to Ryan.

Freeman, who is not Rayan's teacher directly, said he was happy to take on that physical challenge. He carried the fourth grader around in 90 degree weather for about an hour, King told CBS.

King's mother posted photos from the trip on Facebook where the teacher can be seen carrying King. The heartwarming story was quick to go viral. The Facebook post has over 360 comments and has been shared over 2000 times.

A Facebook user wrote, “you are wonderful !! Been reading all week about special needs students being mistreated. So happy to know there are schools and teachers who care so much for their students.”

A parent of one of Freeman’s students wrote, “Love the fact my son is learning from this teacher! Mr. Freeman is a wonderful human being and a great example to all our children at Tully!”

