Teacher Fakes Tuberculosis to Get Holiday, Gets Caught in an Unexpected Loophole

Faking illness turned out to be fatal for a school teacher in China.

Mr. Du, who teaches English in a private school, found himself in an unexpected loophole, after he presented a forged report to go on a holiday.

According to Mirror, the 23-year-old reportedly bought a fake report to prove that he is diagnosed with tuberculosis. Mr. Du, who had paid £52 (approx. Rs 4,800) for the test, submitted his report to the school authorities and asked for sick leave.

Taking an account of the situation, the school officials decided to conduct a TB test on all students, the report added.

And in a rather unfortunate turn of events, two of the students tested positive for TB.

Now, one thing leading to another, Mr Du had to get a second diagnosis that turned out to be negative. Nonetheless, his second test did not convince the parents and as per the report, they forced him to take a third test in another hospital.

Now after all these tests, it was finally revealed that Mr Du never contracted TB and that the previous chest scans were fake. The two students had contracted the infection from some other source.

It was also reported that Mr Du had issued a public apology to all his pupils and their parents. He also accepted that he wanted to get a long break by using TB as an excuse. He later confessed that he wasn’t aware of the disease or how serious it can be.

Whether Mr Du would keep his job post this incident, was not reported.

