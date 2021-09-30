Teacher Stands in Embarrassing Silence as Romantic Song Starts Playing on Screen in Class

Modern classrooms are equipped with fancy features like projectors and LED TVs with an intention to make the learning experience more interactive for students. While they are supposed to make the job easier for teachers, things became pretty embarrassing for a tuition teacher when a romantic Bollywood song was accidentally played onTV screen during a class. The incident was captured on camera by many students who later shared it on social media platforms.

The video starts off with the visuals of a packed tuition classroom where the teacher is seen standing next to the LED screen. However, instead of academic concept, a Bollywood romantic song starts playing on the LED screen. Puzzled by what was going on, the teacher keeps staring at the screen, hoping for the visuals to change. Meanwhile, the students make the most of these fun moments and can be heard cheering and making funny noises as the song continues to play on the screen.

The hilarious accident has now gone viral on the internet.

Watch the video here:

The video has received over 1500 views along with several hilarious reactions from Instagram users. Posting a cheeky comment to the video, a user said that students also need some entertainment along with their studies. Meanwhile, others chose laughing emojis to share their reaction.

However, this is not the first such video to have caught people's attention online. In another video, a math professor at the National University of Singapore (NUS) was caught in an embarrassing spot, after he realised that he had forgotten to switch his mic on for the online class. He went on teaching for over two hours before one of his students informed him that the mic was off.

The information shocked the professor and he was seen taking some deep breaths to calm down his nerves. The professor had to re-take the entire class.

The video of the incident received over 4.5 lakh views on YouTube.

