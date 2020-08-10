Teacher Uses Refrigerator Tray to Teach Online Class, Gets Praised for Being Innovative

Coronavirus has forced schools and colleges to conduct classes online. But, all teachers are not comfortable with using technology at their disposal to hold virtual classes. Some of them have to even take innovative ways to impart learning to their students.

A photo of one such teacher who resorted to a creative way to conduct class has gone viral on social media. The picture shows the teacher taking online lectures with her smartphone placed on a translucent refrigerator tray. She is seen solving problems on a sheet which is kept below the tray resting on two containers.

Posting the image on Twitter, a user wrote, “A teacher using a refrigerator tray to teach online.”

The tweet has garnered more than 4K likes and netizens have also flooded it with comments.

One user highlighted the “sad state of teachers in this country,” saying that schools haven’t provided proper equipment to them for teaching.

“I wonder how many tier 2 n 3 city teachers have quality smartphones or laptops, and paucity of digital literacy along with meagre pay,” he added.

Some Tweeple appreciated the teacher for her effort. A person wrote, “Commendable job. Salute,” while the other said that for education the country does not need digital India, but “Innovative India.”

A netizen said, “Respect for this teacher. The students surely are privileged to have her,” while another user called teachers unsung heroes.

Despite putting in a lot of efforts, some teachers get harassed while taking online classes. Reports of old teachers being mocked while conducting virtual classes have surfaced in the recent past.