Teacher Who Sued YRF for Omitting 'Jabra' Song in SRK's 'Fan' Gets SC's Response

India is one of the only countries in the world where movies and the entertainment industry gets the same treatment we reserve for sports or politics. Much before a movie lands, the hype about the movie is what sells it - and if its a starrer with one of the big names in Bollywood, then there’s no end to the hype. For a woman in Maharasthra, when the ‘hype’ didn’t deliver in the movie itself, she took to legal action for misleading audiences. Afreen Fatima Zaidi, a teacher from Maharasthra’s Aurangabad, had sued Yash Raj Films in 2017 for the Shah Rukh Khan stareer film ‘Fan’ for not including the song ‘Jabra Fan’ in the movie itself. Zaidi had seen the promos of the movie, ‘Fan’, which included the song ‘Jabra Fan’ and decided to watch the film with her family members. According to Live Law, she claimed that her children did not eat food on the night when they went to watch the film, as they were disappointed over the fact that the song was not a part of the film — resulting in a spike in their acidity levels and hospitalization.

She had approached the district forum which had rejected her petition. She later moved the Maharashtra State Consumer Commission, which directed the YRF in 2017 to compensate her with Rs 10,000 along with litigation cost of Rs 5,000. In 2020, film production companies Yash Raj Films was been directed by the apex consumer forum, NCDRC, to pay Rs 10,000 as compensation to Zaidi.

The Supreme Court on Monday stayed the order of the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) directing Yash Raj Films Pvt Ltd to pay Rs 10,000 along with litigation costs as compensation to Zaidi, reported PTI. A bench of Justices Hemant Gupta and V Ramasubramanium issued notices to the Central Board of Film Certification and the complainant, Zaidi.

The top court"s order came while hearing an appeal filed by Yash Raj Films Pvt Ltd challenging an order of NCDRC which upheld State Commission"s 2017 direction to pay compensation at Rs .10,000 to the complainant Afreen Fatima Zaidi along with litigation cost of Rs.5,000.

The commission noted that the obvious purpose behind such an unfair trade practice is to draw potential viewers to cinema hall by luring them with the song and thereby making gain at cost of the viewer.

“In fact, I fail to understand the logic behind including the song in the promo but excluding it while exhibiting the movie, unless the intention of the producer is to deceive the viewer by making him believe that the song would form part of the movie while knowing it very well that the said song would not be a part of the movie when it is exhibited in the cinema halls," NCDRC presiding member V K Jain said.

The NCDRC rejected the contention of the YRF that the producer and the actor of the movie had publicly declared the song which forms part of the promo would not be a part of the movie. The commission called it insufficient since it was not necessary that a person who watched the promo would have also seen the said interview.

“When the producer of a movie shows the promos of the said movie on TV channels, etc. and such promos include a song, any person watching the promo would be justified in believing that the movie would contain the song shown in the said promos, unless the promo itself contains a disclaimer that the song will not be a part of the movie," the commission said.

Rejecting the YRF’s claims that the woman cannot be called a consumer, the commission said she paid the price for the movie tickets, which is shared among the exhibitor, distributor and producer of the movie.

