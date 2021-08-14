Teachers Climb Water Tank to Protest in Mohali

On Thursday, teachers who qualified the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) climbed atop a water tank in Kharar within 24 hours of the Mohali district administration releasing an injunction prohibiting protesting individuals from climbing atop water tanks, government and mobile towers building rooftops. The protesters were equipped with bottles filled with petrol, and threatened to commit suicide if their demand is not met. As soon as the cops received the information, they reached the site and instructed the protesters to climb down. The educators also claimed that the police had detained some of their members and asked them to be released immediately. The protesting teachers called it the day later in the evening after district authorities promised them a meeting with the education secretary.

According to the Coordination Committee of 8393 teachers, seven of their members climbed atop the water tank about 2 amand threatened to commit suicide one by one if their demands were not satisfied by August 15. Teachers adopted this method of protest to their demand to conduct tests for elementary teacher recruitment, which surprised the Mohali administration and police.

Sukhchain Singh Mansa, the coordinator of the Punjab Coordination Committee, said, “The education department advertised 8,393 positions for pre-primary teachers, with an exam scheduled on June 27 which was cancelled. Teachers are asking that the exam be held and that recruitments begin,” he continued.

Poonam Rani, president of the protesting teachers, stated that the protests passed TET, which has a seven-year qualifying period. She went on to say that they have been requesting for 15,000 job openings from the state since they passed the exam, but the government has not responded. Rani said that the education secretary refused to meet a group of teachers who had gone to present him a memorandum athis office.

Meanwhile, the district administration has issued directives permitting peaceful protests to take place in specific areas around the district. Protests might be conducted in Dasehra Ground, Phase 8, Mohali, Panchayati land at Chappar Chiri Kalan, Football Ground, Darpan City, Kharar, Mubarakpur Road andDera Bassi, according to District Magistrate Girish Daylan.

Dayalan also advised protestors to maintain Covid-appropriate conduct and follow other rules. He stated that offenders will face criminal charges under the Disaster Management Act of 2005 and the applicable provisions of the Indian Penal Code.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here