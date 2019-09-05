On Teachers' Day, Netflix Reminds Us How Sacred Games's 'Guruji' is the Mentor We All Need

Growing up, we've all received education from teachers in our lives.

Some of them have been academic, school teachers, professors at universities. Some have been in older role-models who've mentored us, and some of them have been in your friends when you give you advice, seeming wise beyond their years.

For some, it may appear that 'Guruji' from Netflix's Sacred Games may be the teacher we've really needed all along.

In a Teacher's day special, where Netflix India posted 'What if Netflix characters were your teachers,' they explore the scope of Guruji being your actual teacher.

'Guruji' played by actor Pankaj Tripathi, is a spiritual leader, is known for his pivotal role in Season 2 of the show, and controls the plot of the show. It is on Guruji's command that several of the main characters set off a carefully planned series of sequences that leads to an event of catastrophe.

In the video, Guruji is seen teaching school-children a lot of essentials.

He explains that there are 'Two kinds of teachers: Kitabi, and wannabe.' Unlike his on-screen charecter, Guruji is seen dabbing - something we couldn't imagine him doing.

He explains the 'kitabi' are the the learned kind who mirror Trivedi or your history teacher, and wannabe, who is like Bunty. Trivedi and Bunty are both characters on the show who are referenced here, and in ends it with his signature phrase, 'Aham Brahmasmi.' All of the education which is imparted, happens at 'Gopalmath Shiksha Kendra.

Guruji, in the end, however, on the show does teach you a very valuable lesson, that to achieve something great, you have to sacrifice something. In Guruji's own words, Baalidaan dena padega.

You can watch the entire video, with other Netflix's 'teachers' below.

