Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

On Teachers' Day, Netflix Reminds Us How Sacred Games's 'Guruji' is the Mentor We All Need

It may appear that 'Guruji' from Netflix's Sacred Games may be the teacher we've really needed all along.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:September 5, 2019, 4:37 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
On Teachers' Day, Netflix Reminds Us How Sacred Games's 'Guruji' is the Mentor We All Need
Image credits: Netflix India/YouTube.
Loading...

Growing up, we've all received education from teachers in our lives.

Some of them have been academic, school teachers, professors at universities. Some have been in older role-models who've mentored us, and some of them have been in your friends when you give you advice, seeming wise beyond their years.

For some, it may appear that 'Guruji' from Netflix's Sacred Games may be the teacher we've really needed all along.

In a Teacher's day special, where Netflix India posted 'What if Netflix characters were your teachers,' they explore the scope of Guruji being your actual teacher.

'Guruji' played by actor Pankaj Tripathi, is a spiritual leader, is known for his pivotal role in Season 2 of the show, and controls the plot of the show. It is on Guruji's command that several of the main characters set off a carefully planned series of sequences that leads to an event of catastrophe.

In the video, Guruji is seen teaching school-children a lot of essentials.

He explains that there are 'Two kinds of teachers: Kitabi, and wannabe.' Unlike his on-screen charecter, Guruji is seen dabbing - something we couldn't imagine him doing.

He explains the 'kitabi' are the the learned kind who mirror Trivedi or your history teacher, and wannabe, who is like Bunty. Trivedi and Bunty are both characters on the show who are referenced here, and in ends it with his signature phrase, 'Aham Brahmasmi.' All of the education which is imparted, happens at 'Gopalmath Shiksha Kendra.

Guruji, in the end, however, on the show does teach you a very valuable lesson, that to achieve something great, you have to sacrifice something. In Guruji's own words, Baalidaan dena padega.

You can watch the entire video, with other Netflix's 'teachers' below.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram