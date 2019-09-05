Ram Gopal Verma Blames His Teachers for Failing to Make Him a 'Good Human Being'

On Teacher's day 2019, everybody is taking to social media and expressing their gratitude to all the inspiring teachers in their lives.

Bollywood director Ram Gopal Verma, however, seems to be an exception, and seems to have another purpose to this day.

The director took to Twitter to express that all his teachers had "miserably failed" to make him a "good student and a good human being."

All my teachers miserably failed in making me a good student and a good human being .So I don’t know what to say about TEACHER’S DAY😡 — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) September 5, 2019

He further went onto justify that his teachers were "bad," and it was the "job of good teachers to make a bad student into a good student."

Even if I was a bad student,isn’t it the job of good teachers to make a bad student into a good student ? ..Since they failed, hence proved that they were bad teachers 💪💪💪 — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) September 5, 2019

But that's not all. He ended these revelations with a bizzare tweet that also questioned whether teachers celebrate teacher's day by "drinking teacher's whisky."

Do Teachers celebrate TEACHER’S DAY by drinking TEACHER’S WHISKY? ..just asking! pic.twitter.com/n5C5qSejow — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) September 5, 2019

But it's not just the teaching profession that seems to be his target. Ram Gopal Verma had earlier taken similar action on Twitter, when he shared a video of 'triple riding on a motorbike,' and asked 'Where are all the police?

