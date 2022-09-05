Teacher's Day 2022: Desi Twitter Shows Appreciation to Gurus With Memes

It’s Teacher’s Day today and the Internet is celebrating it with a dash of memes alongside gratitude for teachers from various walks of life. The birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the first Vice-President of India and the second President of India, is celebrated annually as Teacher’s Day on September 5. Dr Radhakrishnan inspired the youth to use their education to create a better world.

There’s something to learn from everyone; life can take on the form of a teacher who perhaps minces no words, but there’s a lot that can soften the blow. Whether it’s remembering Isaac Newton’s contributions to Physics or paying a tribute to Sai Pallavi’s talent, people on Twitter have been giving shout-outs to the various teachers from various walks of life.

Thanks;

Instagram to help me laugh with memes

Whatsaap to help me communicate well

Spotify to help me relax with music

Facebook to help me meet new people

Twitter to help me be updated with news

Google to help me improve my intellect You can learn from anybody:)#TeachersDay — CA Hamza Tirlawala (@ca_hamza_) September 5, 2022

Not a meme, but This is me & my bois making plan for #TeachersDay celebration pic.twitter.com/9aVxNaztR8 — Ritik Sisodiya (@Sisodiya_Memer) September 3, 2022

They taught us that there is power in resistance!#TeachersDay2022 pic.twitter.com/0ygcLYbiMX — (@ArchieSpeaks_) September 5, 2022

India marks Teacher’s Day one month before World Teacher’s Day. UNESCO proclaimed 5 October to be World Teachers’ Day to commemorate recommendations concerning the status of teachers in cooperation with the International Labour Organisation. In 1962, after Dr. Radhakrishnan took over as the then President Rajendra Prasad, his students approached him, requesting him to allow them to celebrate his birthday. Instead of allowing them to do so, he asked them to observe it as Teachers’ Day. “Instead of observing my birthday discretely, it would be my pompous privilege if 5th September is scrutinized as Teachers’ Day,” he replied to his students.

