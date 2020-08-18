BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #25YearsOfInternetInIndia#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Teachers, Students in Maharashtra Village Climb Tree to Get Better Signal for Online Classes

Teacher and students climb tree in Maharashtra to get internet connection. (Credit: ANI)

Teacher and students climb tree in Maharashtra to get internet connection. (Credit: ANI)

Pravin Patil, Deputy Director Education Division, Nashik, said that the area has few mobile towers.

Buzz Staff
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: August 18, 2020, 10:11 PM IST
Share this:

With the coronavirus pandemic taking a severe toll on the educational sector, students and teachers have been facing severe brunt of poor data connectivity in villages across the country.

In another rather bizarre incident, a man was spotted giving lessons to children atop a tree in Dhadgaon village in Nandurbar district of Maharashtra, to get better internet connection, reports ANI.

Taking to the social media, ANI said, "Man in Dhadgaon village, Nandurbar district gives lessons to children using smartphones while sitting atop a tree, in order to get better network connectivity."

Speaking to reporters, Pravin Patil, Deputy Director Education Division, Nashik, said that the area has few mobile towers.

While this highlights the dedication of the teacher and students, it also sheds light on the helplessness of the children from rural India to be at par with online education.

Few days back, some students from a few villages in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district could not easily connect to the virtual lessons and were forced to climb small hills to catch the signal.

Students from Perla, Bandihole, Hosathota, Boodudamakki, Shibaje, Belthangady and others in the coastal district were reportedly climbing hills for internet connection.

Next Story
Loading