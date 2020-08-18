Teachers, Students in Maharashtra Village Climb Tree to Get Better Signal for Online Classes

With the coronavirus pandemic taking a severe toll on the educational sector, students and teachers have been facing severe brunt of poor data connectivity in villages across the country.

In another rather bizarre incident, a man was spotted giving lessons to children atop a tree in Dhadgaon village in Nandurbar district of Maharashtra, to get better internet connection, reports ANI.

Taking to the social media, ANI said, "Man in Dhadgaon village, Nandurbar district gives lessons to children using smartphones while sitting atop a tree, in order to get better network connectivity."

Speaking to reporters, Pravin Patil, Deputy Director Education Division, Nashik, said that the area has few mobile towers.

Deputy Director Education Divisional Nashik Pravin Patil says, the area has fewer mobile network towers.

While this highlights the dedication of the teacher and students, it also sheds light on the helplessness of the children from rural India to be at par with online education.

Few days back, some students from a few villages in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district could not easily connect to the virtual lessons and were forced to climb small hills to catch the signal.

Students from Perla, Bandihole, Hosathota, Boodudamakki, Shibaje, Belthangady and others in the coastal district were reportedly climbing hills for internet connection.