Team India Faces Heat on Twitter After Unimpressive 26-Run Victory Over Hong Kong in Asia Cup



Remarkable effort from Hong Kong- number 18 in ODI cricket - to push India - number 2 - so close. Another reminder that international cricket's depth has never been better - even as England Australia and India got their way in cutting World Cup to 10 teams

— Tim (@timwig) September 18, 2018

Brilliant effort from Hong Kong first with their bowling in the last ten overs and than being in the game with the bat for a large part of their innings. Tomorrow the big one #IndvsPak — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) September 18, 2018



This is some really good and matured batting from Nizakat and Anshuman. Irrespective of the result @CricketHK has been brilliant, has made the cricketing world sit up n take notice. #INDvHK #AsiaCup2018

— Deep Dasgupta (@DeepDasgupta7) September 18, 2018

Well played Hong Kong! You surely have won many hearts tonight, came so near to upset India. The only difference between two sides was experience! — Faizan Lakhani (@faizanlakhani) September 18, 2018



India survive scare to clinch match, but Hong Kong win honours for a truly spunky show...

— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) September 18, 2018

Highest opening stands in losing run chases: 188 T Dilshan - U Tharanga v Ind Rajkot 2009 174 NIZAKAT KHAN - A RATH v Ind Dubai 2018 166 J Ryder - B McCullum v Ind Christchurch 2009 165 N Knight - M Trescothick v Aus Hobart 2003#INDvHK #AsiaCup18 — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) September 18, 2018



Hongkong walk away into the sunset after a terrific showing. Competed & forced a 100 over game on India. Bhuvi’s just recovered from an injury.. Another game in fifteen hours will be a challenge.. Khaleel might’ve done enough to play ahead of him later today #INDvHK #IndvPAk

— Jatin Sapru (@jatinsapru) September 18, 2018

Waiting for a Hong Kong wicket. pic.twitter.com/7g4G1j9iqP — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) September 18, 2018



Waiting for Shastri to call this the best ODI team since 1983.#IndvHK

— Gaurav Sethi (@BoredCricket) September 18, 2018

Do you ever look at things and wonder how they got there? #INDvHK pic.twitter.com/79jgdPtr78 — Soham (@BTecSoham) September 18, 2018

When you realise that Pakistan bowled out this Hong Kong side for just 116 and your next match is with Pakistan. #AsiaCup #INDvHK pic.twitter.com/kl02w4EoYg — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) September 18, 2018



After this Hong Kong match, India won't take any team lightly - not even Sri Lanka.#IndvHK

— Gaurav Sethi (@BoredCricket) September 18, 2018

Ravi Shastri's contribution as Head Coach of Team India.#INDvHK pic.twitter.com/4E0YvtsDOb — PhD in Bakchodi (@Atheist_Krishna) September 18, 2018



After the two quick wickets, Ravi Shastri has already declared it the best ODI side in the last 20 years. #INDvHK

— Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) September 18, 2018

What seemed like a "practice" match for team India, turned into a bitter lesson for the world #2 ODI team when they took on Hong Kong in the Asia Cup clash in Dubai on Tuesday.After Shikhar Dhawan's 120-ball 127 and Rayudu's quick fifty, Team India led by Rohit Sharma put up a decent score of 285/7 on the board.What they had probably not anticipated from Hong Kong was a fightback. A fightback that would send a scare in the Indian dressing room.Opening pair Nizakat Khan (92) and skipper Anshuman Rath (73) recorded a 174-run partnership to raise hopes of a major upset but lack of a big stage experience eventually cost them the match as the team could only manage 259/8 in response.Yes, India recorded a mere 26-run over minnows Hong Kong in their opening group league match.“We always knew it was not going to be easy. There are no excuses. We made our mistakes. This tournament is all about learning and these guys will learn. But in the end, the team pulled it back. When the going gets tough, a couple of the characters did well. Shikhar was a great positive. It was not easy out there. Amabati got a brilliant fifty as well. Khaleel is a very exciting player to have in our squad. Today, he showed that despite not starting well he found a way to come back and got his rewards in the end,” said captain Rohit Sharma.Players, cricket fans, and commentators gathered on Twitter to pat Hong Kong for their resilient show."A huge round of applause to Hong Kong for their resilience and determination in giving India a run for their money," wrote VVS Laxman in a tweet.Twitter, however, didn't go easy on Team India as the 26-run victory hardly impressed them.India will take on Pakistan in the much-anticipated Asia Cup clash on Wednesday.