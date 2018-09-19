GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Team India Faces Heat on Twitter After Unimpressive 26-Run Victory Over Hong Kong in Asia Cup

Hong Kong, on the other hand, received praises for showing immense character in their big outing.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:September 19, 2018, 10:48 AM IST
Rohit Sharma celebrates with teammate Kuldeep Yadav after dismissing Hong Kong Anshuman Rath. (AFP)
What seemed like a "practice" match for team India, turned into a bitter lesson for the world #2 ODI team when they took on Hong Kong in the Asia Cup clash in Dubai on Tuesday.

After Shikhar Dhawan's 120-ball 127 and Rayudu's quick fifty, Team India led by Rohit Sharma put up a decent score of 285/7 on the board.

What they had probably not anticipated from Hong Kong was a fightback. A fightback that would send a scare in the Indian dressing room.

Opening pair Nizakat Khan (92) and skipper Anshuman Rath (73) recorded a 174-run partnership to raise hopes of a major upset but lack of a big stage experience eventually cost them the match as the team could only manage 259/8 in response.

Yes, India recorded a mere 26-run over minnows Hong Kong in their opening group league match.

“We always knew it was not going to be easy. There are no excuses. We made our mistakes. This tournament is all about learning and these guys will learn. But in the end, the team pulled it back. When the going gets tough, a couple of the characters did well. Shikhar was a great positive. It was not easy out there. Amabati got a brilliant fifty as well. Khaleel is a very exciting player to have in our squad. Today, he showed that despite not starting well he found a way to come back and got his rewards in the end,” said captain Rohit Sharma.

Players, cricket fans, and commentators gathered on Twitter to pat Hong Kong for their resilient show.

"A huge round of applause to Hong Kong for their resilience and determination in giving India a run for their money," wrote VVS Laxman in a tweet.



















Twitter, however, didn't go easy on Team India as the 26-run victory hardly impressed them.





























India will take on Pakistan in the much-anticipated Asia Cup clash on Wednesday.
