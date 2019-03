Team India Pays Tribute to Pulwama Soldiers by Donning Army Caps in ODI Against Australia

#TeamIndia will be sporting camouflage caps today as mark of tribute to the loss of lives in Pulwama terror attack and the armed forces



And to encourage countrymen to donate to the National Defence Fund for taking care of the education of the dependents of the martyrs #JaiHind pic.twitter.com/fvFxHG20vi — BCCI (@BCCI) March 8, 2019

So the Indian team will wear army camouflage style caps today in tribute to, and in solidarity with, the armed forces. Maybe in future, one cricket day will be dedicated to the armed forces. No surprise this is a Dhoni initiative. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 8, 2019

Great initiative by Team India. 👏👏👏



Well done, win it today for them. Come On #meninblue ❤️ — Ross Taylor (@iRoshan_Rv) March 8, 2019

Great work team India ,,,,



Good thoughts MSD ,,,



😍😍👍 — Ritika Sajdeh ™ (@ImRitika45) March 8, 2019

Great initiative by Team India 👍 — factshindi.com (@FactshindiC) March 8, 2019

Dhoni to bhai dhoni hai.

Jai shree RAM — Chandu Chaudhary (@ChanduChaudha18) March 8, 2019

I love you @JadhavKedar this is how it should be well done mate. — Gauravsagwal (@gouravsagwal2) March 8, 2019

The Indian Cricket Team, led by Virat Kohli, were seen sporting army-style camouflage caps in Friday's ODI contest at JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi against Australia.Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) informed in a tweet that the camouflage caps were donned by the Men in Blue in a bid to pay tribute to the CRPF security personnel who lost their lives in the recent horrendous suicide bomber attack on the CRPF convoy in Kashmir, which resulted in the death of 40 security personnel.In the video posted by the official handle of BCCI, Lieutenant Colonel Mahendra Singh Dhoni can be seen handing the tribute caps to his teammates and support staff - who then promptly replaced their regular blue caps with a camouflage one.BCCI wrote, "#TeamIndia will be sporting camouflage caps today as mark of tribute to the loss of lives in Pulwama terror attack and the armed forces."The Board also urged the countrymen to make donations to the National Defence Fund for taking care of the education of the dependents of the Pulwama martyrs.After winning the toss, Kohli said, “We’re all donating our match fees of this game to the families of the martyrs. I urge everyone in the country to do the same and stick to the families of our armed forces.”The initiative was met with a salute on Twitter.Having already taken a 2-0 lead in the five-match ODI series against Australia, India will be eager to seal the contest when the two teams take to the field for the third match at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Friday.