2-min read

Team India Pays Tribute to Pulwama Soldiers by Donning Army Caps in ODI Against Australia

Men in Blue came out wearing army caps in the 3rd ODI match against Australia to pay tribute to the security personnel who lost their lives in Pulwama terror attack.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:March 8, 2019, 1:58 PM IST
Team India Pays Tribute to Pulwama Soldiers by Donning Army Caps in ODI Against Australia
Image by BCCI / Twitter
The Indian Cricket Team, led by Virat Kohli, were seen sporting army-style camouflage caps in Friday's ODI contest at JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi against Australia.

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) informed in a tweet that the camouflage caps were donned by the Men in Blue in a bid to pay tribute to the CRPF security personnel who lost their lives in the recent horrendous suicide bomber attack on the CRPF convoy in Kashmir, which resulted in the death of 40 security personnel.

In the video posted by the official handle of BCCI, Lieutenant Colonel Mahendra Singh Dhoni can be seen handing the tribute caps to his teammates and support staff - who then promptly replaced their regular blue caps with a camouflage one.

BCCI wrote, "#TeamIndia will be sporting camouflage caps today as mark of tribute to the loss of lives in Pulwama terror attack and the armed forces."

The Board also urged the countrymen to make donations to the National Defence Fund for taking care of the education of the dependents of the Pulwama martyrs.




After winning the toss, Kohli said, “We’re all donating our match fees of this game to the families of the martyrs. I urge everyone in the country to do the same and stick to the families of our armed forces.”




The initiative was met with a salute on Twitter.

























Having already taken a 2-0 lead in the five-match ODI series against Australia, India will be eager to seal the contest when the two teams take to the field for the third match at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Friday.
