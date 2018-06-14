GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
4-min read

'Tears of Joy': Cricket Fans Get Emotional as Afghanistan Team Makes Test Debut

A day to remember.

Anurag Verma | News18@kitAnurag

Updated:June 14, 2018, 12:30 PM IST
Image credits: AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi / Harsha Bhogle
Afghanistan embarked on a new journey in their cricket history as they made their Test debut against India in the historic one-off Test at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Thursday.

The Afghanistan team who has been impressive in the shorter formats, rose through the ranks of world cricket, becoming the 12th nation to compete at this level.

"It is a matter of great pride and immense pleasure that Afghanistan has chosen to play its maiden Test match with India," Modi said in a letter to the Afghan cricket team.

Hailing the feat achieved by Afghanistan, Modi said it had come in "challenging and difficult" circumstances.

This, he said, reflects the indomitable Afghan spirit to overcome all challenges and realise aspirations for a prosperous, stable, united and a peaceful nation.

With star players such as Rashid Khan and Mohammed Nabi who have already won hearts of millions of people in India through their performance in the IPL, Afghanistan team received their caps in the presence of Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and Afghanistan's Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah. The visuals of the historic event were shared on Twitter and cricket fans came out in support of the newest Test team.





"Cannot wait for the historic test match against @ACBofficials in Bengaluru tomorrow! It's always amazing to see the sport grow and I'm very happy to be part of this historic moment. #INDvAFG," Shikhar Dhawan wrote on his Twitter page.


And support messages kept pouring in, including one from the President.

"I welcome their maiden Test match against India. I am proud of the men who championed cricket in Afghanistan at the dawn of the century and believed in themselves that one day Afghanistan will play against the best in the world."



A moment to cherish!

The cricket enthusiasts assembled on the microblogging site and gave commentary as they witnessed history being made.



































Here are some photos from Afghanistan's maiden Test:



Afghanistan team after their getting their Test caps. (Twitter/ICC)



Afghanistan receive their Test caps. (Twitter/ICC)



A close up shot of the Afghanistan Test Cap/ (Twitter/ICC)



AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi



AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi



Afghanistan Cricket Board / Facebook

You can head over Afghanistan Cricket Board's Facebook page, ICC and BCCI Twitter handles for more photos. For live updates, click here.

Also Watch

