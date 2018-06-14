'Tears of Joy': Cricket Fans Get Emotional as Afghanistan Team Makes Test Debut



Team Afghanistan has arrived at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium for the Historic Test match against India.#HistoricTest #INDvAFG #AFGvsIND pic.twitter.com/ScIskz6COi

— Afghan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) June 14, 2018



Cannot wait for the historic test match against @ACBofficials in Bengaluru tomorrow! It's always amazing to see the sport grow and I'm very happy to be part of this historic moment.

— Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) June 13, 2018



All set for #TheHistoricFirst as @ACBofficials will become the 12th Test playing nation in the world when they take on #TeamIndia in Bengaluru.#INDvAFG pic.twitter.com/QUGhzUBg5K

— BCCI (@BCCI) June 14, 2018

Never thought India would be playing a test and still my favourite player in the match will be from the othet side. #RashidKhan #INDvAFG — डी.के. (@itsdhruvism) June 14, 2018



What a day for cricket, what a day for Afghanistan.. and what a lovely touch to have the great Salim Durrani, the original Indian connection with Kabul, at the toss.. special day for cricket lovers.. #INDvAFG

— Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) June 14, 2018

#INDvAFG. It will be interesting to see how the Afghan Spinners bowl now after their fast bowling takes a break. Rashid Khan will be also having look in. Rashid VS Indian Batsmen good encounter — VINOD KAMBLI (@vinodkambli349) June 14, 2018



Afghanistan becomes 12th nation to play Test cricket. The story like none before. They have worked hard amidst the ruins that their nation is often facing, courtesy bombings, explosions, shootings, killing innocent lives...

Congratulations Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/TzNUIWwISq



— MunnaBhai (@circuit_hai_kya) June 14, 2018



Afghanistan are making their Test debut today. If Americans watched cricket, there would be a big-budget Hollywood dramatization already in the works, because this is not just one of the most remarkable stories in cricket history, but in all of world sport. #INDvAFG

— Brydon Coverdale (@brydoncoverdale) June 14, 2018

All set to see Afghanistan’s first test, first day, first session, first ball. pic.twitter.com/3NiQadik1f — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) June 14, 2018



Great moment. This is what you dream of. 1st test for Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/ogcpxcqfPN

— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 14, 2018

Afghanistan's Test debut is far bigger than just the expansion of cricket: it is a triumph of sports and of human spirit. #AFGvIND — Sambit Bal (@sambitbal) June 14, 2018



All Test teams before Afghanistan learnt cricket from the English. Afghanistan is unique for they learnt it from Pakistan. They play their first Test tomorrow - a remarkable rise! #IndvAfg

— Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) June 13, 2018

I congratulate the people of Afghanistan as their cricket team plays their first international test match. Glad that they have chosen to play the historic match with India. Best wishes to both teams! May sports continue to bring our people closer and strengthen ties. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 14, 2018



Such a brilliant day for cricket and more so for the world. Afghanistan plays its debut International Test match in India.#AfgVsInd

— Nakuul Mehta (@NakuulMehta) June 14, 2018