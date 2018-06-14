'Tears of Joy': Cricket Fans Get Emotional as Afghanistan Team Makes Test Debut
A day to remember.
Image credits: AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi / Harsha Bhogle
The Afghanistan team who has been impressive in the shorter formats, rose through the ranks of world cricket, becoming the 12th nation to compete at this level.
"It is a matter of great pride and immense pleasure that Afghanistan has chosen to play its maiden Test match with India," Modi said in a letter to the Afghan cricket team.
Hailing the feat achieved by Afghanistan, Modi said it had come in "challenging and difficult" circumstances.
This, he said, reflects the indomitable Afghan spirit to overcome all challenges and realise aspirations for a prosperous, stable, united and a peaceful nation.
Team Afghanistan has arrived at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium for the Historic Test match against India.#HistoricTest #INDvAFG #AFGvsIND pic.twitter.com/ScIskz6COi
— Afghan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) June 14, 2018
With star players such as Rashid Khan and Mohammed Nabi who have already won hearts of millions of people in India through their performance in the IPL, Afghanistan team received their caps in the presence of Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and Afghanistan's Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah. The visuals of the historic event were shared on Twitter and cricket fans came out in support of the newest Test team.
Welcome to Test cricket, Afghanistan!#IndvAfg pic.twitter.com/l6TRV3b3CV — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) June 14, 2018
"Cannot wait for the historic test match against @ACBofficials in Bengaluru tomorrow! It's always amazing to see the sport grow and I'm very happy to be part of this historic moment. #INDvAFG," Shikhar Dhawan wrote on his Twitter page.
Cannot wait for the historic test match against @ACBofficials in Bengaluru tomorrow! It's always amazing to see the sport grow and I'm very happy to be part of this historic moment.
#INDvAFG pic.twitter.com/KdMIuYdw2s
— Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) June 13, 2018
And support messages kept pouring in, including one from the President.
"I welcome their maiden Test match against India. I am proud of the men who championed cricket in Afghanistan at the dawn of the century and believed in themselves that one day Afghanistan will play against the best in the world."
A moment to cherish!
All set for #TheHistoricFirst as @ACBofficials will become the 12th Test playing nation in the world when they take on #TeamIndia in Bengaluru.#INDvAFG pic.twitter.com/QUGhzUBg5K
— BCCI (@BCCI) June 14, 2018
The cricket enthusiasts assembled on the microblogging site and gave commentary as they witnessed history being made.
Never thought India would be playing a test and still my favourite player in the match will be from the othet side. #RashidKhan #INDvAFG — डी.के. (@itsdhruvism) June 14, 2018
What a day for cricket, what a day for Afghanistan.. and what a lovely touch to have the great Salim Durrani, the original Indian connection with Kabul, at the toss.. special day for cricket lovers.. #INDvAFG
— Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) June 14, 2018
#INDvAFG. It will be interesting to see how the Afghan Spinners bowl now after their fast bowling takes a break. Rashid Khan will be also having look in. Rashid VS Indian Batsmen good encounter — VINOD KAMBLI (@vinodkambli349) June 14, 2018
Afghanistan becomes 12th nation to play Test cricket. The story like none before. They have worked hard amidst the ruins that their nation is often facing, courtesy bombings, explosions, shootings, killing innocent lives...
Congratulations Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/TzNUIWwISq
— MunnaBhai (@circuit_hai_kya) June 14, 2018
Afghanistan are making their Test debut today. If Americans watched cricket, there would be a big-budget Hollywood dramatization already in the works, because this is not just one of the most remarkable stories in cricket history, but in all of world sport. #INDvAFG
— Brydon Coverdale (@brydoncoverdale) June 14, 2018
All set to see Afghanistan’s first test, first day, first session, first ball. pic.twitter.com/3NiQadik1f — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) June 14, 2018
Great moment. This is what you dream of. 1st test for Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/ogcpxcqfPN
— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 14, 2018
Afghanistan's Test debut is far bigger than just the expansion of cricket: it is a triumph of sports and of human spirit. #AFGvIND — Sambit Bal (@sambitbal) June 14, 2018
All Test teams before Afghanistan learnt cricket from the English. Afghanistan is unique for they learnt it from Pakistan. They play their first Test tomorrow - a remarkable rise! #IndvAfg
— Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) June 13, 2018
I congratulate the people of Afghanistan as their cricket team plays their first international test match. Glad that they have chosen to play the historic match with India. Best wishes to both teams! May sports continue to bring our people closer and strengthen ties. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 14, 2018
Such a brilliant day for cricket and more so for the world. Afghanistan plays its debut International Test match in India.#AfgVsInd
— Nakuul Mehta (@NakuulMehta) June 14, 2018
Here are some photos from Afghanistan's maiden Test:
Afghanistan team after their getting their Test caps. (Twitter/ICC)
Afghanistan receive their Test caps. (Twitter/ICC)
A close up shot of the Afghanistan Test Cap/ (Twitter/ICC)
AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi
AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi
Afghanistan Cricket Board / Facebook
You can head over Afghanistan Cricket Board's Facebook page, ICC and BCCI Twitter handles for more photos. For live updates, click here.
Also Watch
-
What To Expect From A Salman Khan Film
-
Wednesday 13 June , 2018
News18 Explains: Ramzan Ceasefire Has Been Successful So Far, Will It Last?
-
Tuesday 12 June , 2018
Interview: Sunil Chhetri & Manohar Bhat (KIA Motors) on FIFA World Cup 2018, OMBC
-
Monday 11 June , 2018
Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
-
Monday 11 June , 2018
Fifa WC 2018 : 32 Teams | 12 Stadiums | 1 Guide of Stadiums
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Facing Rashid at Sunrisers Nets Was an Advantage: Dhawan
- Premachandran: Afghanistan Roll With the Punches & Come Out Head Held High on 1st Day in Test Cricket
- Race 3: What to Expect from a Typical Salman Khan Film
- Dancing Uncle Sanjeev Shrivastava Outshines His Idol Govinda During His Performance On Dance Deewane, See Pics
- Watch Brave Cops Drive SUV Across River to Rescue Stranded Family in Kerala [Video]