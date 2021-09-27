CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Buzz » 'Tears of Joy': Girl Joins University Near Hospital Where She Had Once Beaten Cancer
3-MIN READ

Martin Dorey explained how his young child had spent six months at Bristol Children's Hospital fighting for her life with cancer. (Credits: Twitter/@campervanliving)

Proud of his daughter's achievement, the father also thanked the healthcare workers without whose assistance and care this day would not have been possible.

Sometimes, there are social media moments that rekindle your faith in the power of positivity. One of such moments were reflected in a father'sjoy as he dropped his daughter off at Bristol University for the first day of her student life this week on September 23. Martin Dorey explained how his young child had spent six months at Bristol Children's Hospital fighting for her life with cancer. Dorey posted a photo of his daughter, Maggie, on Twitter this week, saying that he had just sent her off at university near the hospital where she was treated for cancer as a kid.

Dorey, an author and environmental campaigner, photographed Maggie sitting against a window and mentioned that she can look at the Bristol Children's Hospital from her new room. The emotional Twitter post has received over 148,500 likes.“Tears of joy,” the father said,as he saw the hospital where the child had spent 6 months “fighting for her life against leukaemia”, 17 years ago.

Proud of his daughter's achievement, the father also thanked the healthcare workers without whose assistance and care this day would not have been possible. “Thank you NHS,” he said on Twitter.

RELATED STORIES

Theadmiration for Dorey's message didn't stop there. Soon, one of the NHS nurses who cared for Maggie as a kid responded,“Wow - that gives me goosebumps!” Charlotte Higby, the nurse, added,"I can't tell you how much this post means to me as a nurse who cared for Maggie all those years ago. Maggie, have a fantastic time!”

Dorey was taken aback by her statement and inquiredif Higby was one of the nurses who had assisted Maggie when she had an adverse reaction to chemotherapy as a youngster. Higby verified that she was the same Charlotte, telling the father, "I never forgot that night."

As the tale continued, Dorey also disclosed that the nurse'sactions had a profound effect on his family, with Maggie's younger sister named after Charlotte.

Netizens praised the joyful thread, writing about how inspiring it was to watch a little girl overcome cancer and go on to achieve success in life. Many others also shared their cancer-fighting experiences in the comments area.

The story not just gives us hope and faith, but also tells us about the beautiful future that lies ahead, after a rough bump.

first published:September 27, 2021, 15:50 IST