'Tears of Joy': Girl Joins University Near Hospital Where She Had Once Beaten Cancer

Sometimes, there are social media moments that rekindle your faith in the power of positivity. One of such moments were reflected in a father'sjoy as he dropped his daughter off at Bristol University for the first day of her student life this week on September 23. Martin Dorey explained how his young child had spent six months at Bristol Children's Hospital fighting for her life with cancer. Dorey posted a photo of his daughter, Maggie, on Twitter this week, saying that he had just sent her off at university near the hospital where she was treated for cancer as a kid.

Dorey, an author and environmental campaigner, photographed Maggie sitting against a window and mentioned that she can look at the Bristol Children's Hospital from her new room. The emotional Twitter post has received over 148,500 likes.“Tears of joy,” the father said,as he saw the hospital where the child had spent 6 months “fighting for her life against leukaemia”, 17 years ago.

Proud of his daughter's achievement, the father also thanked the healthcare workers without whose assistance and care this day would not have been possible. “Thank you NHS,” he said on Twitter.

Dropped Maggie at uni in Bristol today. From her new room you can see the room at Bristol Children's Hospital where, 17 years earlier, she spent 6 months fighting for her life against leukaemia.Tears of joy. Thank you NHS. pic.twitter.com/fvXXZ8Xu9t — Martin Dorey (@campervanliving) September 23, 2021

Theadmiration for Dorey's message didn't stop there. Soon, one of the NHS nurses who cared for Maggie as a kid responded,“Wow - that gives me goosebumps!” Charlotte Higby, the nurse, added,"I can't tell you how much this post means to me as a nurse who cared for Maggie all those years ago. Maggie, have a fantastic time!”

Dorey was taken aback by her statement and inquiredif Higby was one of the nurses who had assisted Maggie when she had an adverse reaction to chemotherapy as a youngster. Higby verified that she was the same Charlotte, telling the father, "I never forgot that night."

As the tale continued, Dorey also disclosed that the nurse'sactions had a profound effect on his family, with Maggie's younger sister named after Charlotte.

Wow!! Me too. Thank you for your message… can I assume that you are one of the Charlotte / Charlie team who stepped in after an anaphylactic reaction to chemo … and so gave my other daughter Charlie her name?— Martin Dorey (@campervanliving) September 24, 2021

Netizens praised the joyful thread, writing about how inspiring it was to watch a little girl overcome cancer and go on to achieve success in life. Many others also shared their cancer-fighting experiences in the comments area.

As the mother of a child that did not make it, 20 years ago, that makes me so happy for you. Send the picture to her old ward, the staff will love it.— Isabella Hodge (@isabellahodge14) September 24, 2021

Welcome to Bristol Maggie. My boy in Bristol Children’s Hospital (or perhaps Musgrove Park - he spent time in both) 26 years ago. This year he ran his first marathon in 3hrs 50. Amazing #NHS staff gave him that. pic.twitter.com/4cWMWR1UJD— Martin Palmer (@bristolscouse) September 26, 2021

Tears streaming! My 14 year old son has had two BMTs in Bristol, aged 10 and 11. Despite relapse he’s doing well today. He talks about going to uni in Bristol. I can only imagine how thankful you must feel today! Thanks for the hope this gives us too!— Kathryn Harte (@katharte) September 26, 2021

The story not just gives us hope and faith, but also tells us about the beautiful future that lies ahead, after a rough bump.

