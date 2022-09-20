Techies From Top Companies Paying Hefty Amount to Increase Height; Here's How

We live in a world, where day-by-day we have started to give more importance to our outward appearance. From botox to rhinoplasty or face-lifting to implants, the pressure to look a certain way is increasing rapidly. Now, reportedly self-conscious techies are taking painful measures to add a few inches to their height by shelling out an exorbitant amount of money.

A Las Vegas cosmetic surgeon, Kevin Debiparshad, who is the head of the Nevada-based LimbplastX Institute has recently revealed in an interview a major chunk of his clientele includes tech-workers from top companies of the world who are willing to increase their height.

Kevin has a specialization in leg lengthening which is a painful procedure. This adds a few inches anywhere from 3 inches to 6 inches to the height of his patient but is a month-long process.

CEOs, actors, and entrepreneurs who are constantly in the public eye feel the need to look a certain way and that might be the reason why they are taking such drastic measures to rise ‘high’ on the ladder of success.

In an interview with GQ, Kevin joked that he could open a tech company because of the high number of tech workers in his clientele. He said, “I got, like, 20 software engineers doing this procedure right now who are here in Vegas.” He added that he has patients from top tech companies like Google, Facebook, Amazon, and multiple patients from Microsoft.

The process of the operation involves the doctor breaking the thigh bone of the patient and getting implanted with surgical nails that can be adjusted. After the operation, these nails are gradually lengthened with a magnetic remote control for three months. It takes at least three months for the bones to become strong. As per the reports, the procedure costs between $70,000 and $150,000.

The risks from the surgery are many like weird body proportions as the height is increased from the person’s legs, long and extremely painful recovery time, and maintaining extreme caution during recovery as the bone is still soft and can snap.

The surgeon does not recommend the procedure for athletes as it may decrease their stability and weaken their bones.

