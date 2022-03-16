Technical Glitch in UK Bank Wipes off Customers' Savings

An unprecedented technical glitch left the customers of a United Kingdom Bank spiralling down a ditch of anxiety as their account was stripped off all the money and all that was left was just pennies. TSB, a retail and commercial bank headquartered in Edinburgh, went through a technical malfunction that resulted in double and duplicate payments. The glitch sparked fear of fraud among its customers. Addressing the issue, TSB released an acknowledgment and accepted the fault on their part.

In a tweet shared on January 15, the bank issued a message that read, “We are aware of some issues related to duplicate payments on some customers’ accounts. We are working hard to fix these issues and will ensure customers are refunded for duplicate payments. We are sorry for any inconvenience this has caused.”

We’re aware of some issues related to duplicate payments on some customers’ accounts. We’re working hard to fix these issues and will ensure customers are refunded for duplicate payments. We’re sorry for any inconvenience this has caused.— TSB (@TSB) March 15, 2022

The tweet amassed multiple tweets from customers who were thrown in a frenzy when they saw their bank account displaying a starkly low amount. People were forced to borrow money to sustain themselves with no idea of the timeframe the issue will be resolved in.

One user claimed to have “nearly died” seeing the duplicates and enquired about the timeframe of refunds.

Another user chimed in.

Can you give a time frame on when payments will be refunded? £116 of duplicate transactions taken today. As a vulnerable household I need to know when! I need to know how I'm supposed to feed my children and pay bills.— Pauline Shannan (@PaulineShannan1) March 15, 2022

One user burst out with discontent for the bank’s way of functioning. The user wrote, “You have left some vulnerable people with literal pennies or in unarranged overdrafts. This is not ‘an inconvenience,’ this is grounds for compensation.”

You've left some vulnerable people with literal pennies or in unarranged overdrafts - this is not 'an inconvenience' this is grounds for compensation.— 𝗸𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗰𝗲 (@xRockyRaccoon) March 15, 2022

“You have left me with nothing,” stated one user, asking when the money will return.

When do we get our money back?? You’ve left me with nothing!!— Rebecca Moran (@beckyhessey) March 15, 2022

This is not the first time that TSB bank has undergone a major IT glitch leaving their customers grasping for help. In 2019, one such malfunction affected roughly 1.9 million customers and locked them out of their bank accounts, while many failed to receive wages, pensions, and benefits.”

