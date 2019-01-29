Ted Bundy: Netflix Asks Viewers to Stop Gushing Over 'Handsome' Serial Killer
The murderer was brought back to life on his death anniversary when Joe Berlinger's docu-series, 'Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes,' hit the streaming platform.
Image credits: Netflix
Bundy was brought back to life on his death anniversary (January 24) when Joe Berlinger's docu-series, Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes, hit streaming platform Netflix. As the title suggests, the viewers get to witness excerpts from never-before-released taped interviews with the serial killer while he was on death row.
The series also provides viewers with the fact that, on several occasions, Bundy revisited his deceased victims to groom them and perform sexual acts on the decomposing bodies.
Pretty awful and cringy, right?
Nope. Or at least, not for the "Bundy fans" who have taken to Twitter to praise the killer's charm and appearance.
A quick search on Twitter with "Ted Bundy handsome" will throw up tons of tweets.
ted bundy is portrayed as a handsome and charming serial killer because...he was handsome and charming serial killer...pic.twitter.com/z2r89gvYPl— spare ts7 ma'am (@moneyinabag) January 28, 2019
[watching The Ted Bundy Tapes]— Jan (@pleasenodms) January 24, 2019
Me, every 5 minutes: WELL HE WAS DEFINITELY HANDSOME!
Sure, there were many on Twitter who felt otherwise.
throughout this entire ted bundy tapes documentary, they kept calling him attractive, good-looking and handsome... i’m like bitch where?! i don’t see anywhere. tf is everyone else talking about? this man looks like a psycho right off the bat!— | . (@GLOSSPHOENIX) January 25, 2019
Acknowledging the ongoing problematic trend on social media, Netflix took to the microblogging site, and urged its viewers to stop fan-following the murderer, saying, "I've seen a lot of talk about Ted Bundy’s alleged hotness and would like to gently remind everyone that there are literally THOUSANDS of hot men on the service — almost all of whom are not convicted serial murderers"
I've seen a lot of talk about Ted Bundy’s alleged hotness and would like to gently remind everyone that there are literally THOUSANDS of hot men on the service — almost all of whom are not convicted serial murderers— Netflix US (@netflix) January 28, 2019
where— Netflix US (@netflix) January 28, 2019
Unfortunately, it's not the first time the fans have come out with a deep liking for a dangerous male figure from one of Netflix's shows. In fact, only a few weeks ago, the streaming giant found itself in a hot mess, when Penn Badgley fans tweeted at him, asking him to "kidnap" and "kill" them.
For those who are yet to watch the Netflix's thriller series You, Badgley essays the role of Joe Goldberg - a "charming" bookstore manager, as well as a stalker, kidnapper, and serial killer, who eventually ends up killing his love interest, Beck (Elizabeth Lail).
While the show was heaped with praise for its tight storytelling and acting, Badgley had to take to social media to remind the fans that Joe Goldberg was problematic, to say the least, and fantasizing about him was plain wrong.
No thx https://t.co/VnBqJ3JoxG— Penn Badgley (@PennBadgley) January 9, 2019
A: He is a murderer https://t.co/g2g4f3JvaF— Penn Badgley (@PennBadgley) January 9, 2019
...of problems, right? https://t.co/9NmOGWvSYb— Penn Badgley (@PennBadgley) January 9, 2019
Ok, I think that’s enough about Joe for now. I’m glad y’all are watching, and the willingness people have to engage like this has been very rewarding to see. Thank you :)— Penn Badgley (@PennBadgley) January 24, 2019
